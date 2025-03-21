Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry underwent an MRI that confirmed the 16-year veteran guard suffered a pelvic contusion and no structural damage, the team announced Friday.

Stephen Curry To Miss Start Of The Warriors’ Six-Game Road Trip

Curry will miss the start of the Warriors’ six-game road trip, which starts at Atlanta on Saturday as he receives treatment over the next few days. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Curry exited Golden State’s 117-114 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night with 3:24 left in the third quarter. He was driving in the paint and collided with two Raptors player while passing the ball to Jonathan Kuminga for a corner 3-point attempt.

The 11-time All-Star fell hard to the court on his back. He remained on the floor in pain before heading back to the locker room under his own power.

Stephen Curry, who exited last night’s game against the Raptors with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter after falling to the floor, underwent an MRI last night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but no structural damage. He will not travel with the team… pic.twitter.com/BdPYFwkhPH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 21, 2025



Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game that Curry was getting an MRI.

“He thought he might be able to come back” into the game, Kerr told reporters after the win. “We just decided not to risk anything. So hopefully it’s not bad.”

Draymond Green said it was a “scary moment” when Curry went down.

“He hit that ground hard,” Green told reporters after the Warriors’ win. “You could hear it. It was crazy. Obviously a very scary moment for us, for him. Hopefully he’s good.”

Curry Became The 26th Player In NBA History To Reach 25,000 Career Points

This comes weeks after Curry became the 26th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.

Curry, who turned 37 on March 14, surpassed the mark with a 3-pointer at 8:32 of the third quarter of a 115-110 victory over the Detroit Pistons on March 8.

The four-time NBA champ received a warm ovation when he was recognized during a timeout with 5:42 to go.

“It was a surprise, actually. I knew I was coming up on it, but I didn’t think about it until I heard it in game,” Curry said. “There’s a list, [broadcaster] Tim Roye told me after the game only 10 guys I think or now 10 guys that have done it with one franchise, so that’s pretty special. And the names that are on that list are synonymous with basketball history, so that’s pretty cool.”

Curry Is The First NBA Player To Make 4,000 Career 3-Pointers

Curry also recently became the first NBA player to make 4,000 career 3-pointers.

“It’s crazy, crazy,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said about his star player. “It feels like 25,000 3s, actually. It’s dynamite. Just night after night, and tonight was obviously not a great shooting night for him.

“But I loved that he played through fatigue and a physical defense and got to the line 12 times. He was brilliant on a night when his shot really wasn’t there, he was still brilliant. That’s the mark of a great player.”

In 60 games (all starts) this season, Curry is averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 44.7% from the field, 39.4% from deep, and 92.9% at the foul line.