Now that the college basketball season is finally coming to an end, young prospects are beginning to make important decisions on their future. One of them is RJ Luis Jr., who has decided that he’s declaring for this year’s NBA draft and entering the transfer portal.

The St. John star, who earned this season’s Big East Player of the Year, has decided to take the next step towards basketball’s biggest stage, as confirmed by his own agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation. On ESPN’s NBA draft ranking, Luis is ranked as No. 72.

If he decides to remain in college for another year, he would surely be the best available player in the portal. The small forward is coming off one of the biggest breakout campaigns in this college basketball season, averaging 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per match.

His greatest improvements came from in both the defending and shooting departments, as he displayed down the stretch of the Big East campaign. For example, in the regular-season finale against Marquette, he posted 28 points and 11 rebounds, and then 29 points and 10 rebounds in the Big East championship contest vs. Creighton.

The six-foot-seven athlete, who earned Big East tournament MVP honors for his performances, received praise from his coach. “I’ve said it all season, RJ will make a terrific pro,” said St. John’s Rick Pitino said on social media. “We all are rooting for him to make it!”

During the first round of the NCAA tournament against Omaha, he scored 22 points with five made three-pointers. However, his team lost in the second round vs. Arkansas, when he struggled with 3-for-17 from the field, failing to reach double figures in scoring.

“He played 30 minutes. I played other people,” the Red Storm coach said postgame about the Miami native. “You’re asking leading questions, so don’t ask me any questions. You already know why he didn’t play.”