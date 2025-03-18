Andy Katz March Madness 2025 Bracket, Predictions, And Expert Picks

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, the first round of the NCAA Tournament will begin. Several analysts and media members around the league make their predictions for March Madness each year.

We are going to take a look at Andy Katz’s picks for March Madness in 2025. Katz is a digital reporter, host, and analyst for the NCAA. He has #4 Maryland making the Final Four this season. That is one of his several picks we’ll take a look at below.

Andy Katz’s picks:

UCLA To Reach The Sweet 16

Ole Miss To Reach The Sweet 16

Maryland To Reach The Final Four

Auburn To Win The National Championship

Andy Katz March Madness Bracket 2025

Andy Katz’s bracket! Auburn 🏆

Maryland 👉 Final Four 🐢

Three 10-seeds win their first game 👀 Don’t forget to get YOUR bracket in too: https://t.co/EDKsOdCAFv#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8RtcdVAFrZ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2025



UCLA to reach the Sweet 16

In the 2024-25 season, the UCLA Bruins men’s basketball team finished 22-10 in the regular season. They had a 13-7 record in Big 10 play that included their conference tournament. Mick Cronin has been the head coach at UCLA for the last six seasons. This is his fifth NCAA tournament appearance in six years. The farthest the Bruins made it under Cronin was the Final Four in 2022-21. College basketball analyst Andy Katz predicts UCLA will make it to the Sweet 16 in 2024-25. That would mean the Bruins would upset the #2 Tennessee Volunteers in the Round of 32. How far can UCLA make it in the 2025 NCAA Tournament?

Ole Miss to reach the Sweet 16

The SEC was a powerhouse this season with 14 of their 16 teams making the NCAA Tournament. Ole Miss finished 22-11 this season and 10-8 in SEC play. That was enough for the Rebels to earn a six-seed in March Madness 2025. Transfer guard Sean Pedulla has been a difference-maker for Ole Miss in 2024-25. The former Virginia Tech Hokie is averaging (13.9) points, (3.6) assists, and (1.8) steals per game. Six players average at least 10+ points per game for the Rebels this season. Andy Katz has Ole Miss beating San Diego State in the first round and then an upset vs. Iowa State in the Round of 32. However, Ole Miss would have to face Michigan State in the Sweet 16 where Katz has them losing.

Maryland To Reach The Final Four

Maryland was 25-8 this season and 14-6 in Big 10 play. The Terrapins earned a #4 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Five players average at least 12+ points per game for Maryland this season. Derrick Queen’s (16.3) points per game lead the team. Maryland is top 30 in the nation for three-point shooting percentage as a team. Two of their five starters shoot over 41% from beyond the arc this season. As a #4 seed in this year’s bracket, Maryland has a first-round matchup vs. Grand Canyon. Andy Katz predicts Maryland will beat GCU and then Memphis in the Round of 32. In the Sweet 16, Katz has a major upset with #1 Florida losing to #4 Maryland. Additionally, Katz has the Terrapins beating Texas Tech to win the West and advance to the Final Four where they lose to Auburn.

Auburn To Win The National Championship

Bruce Pearl and the Aubrn Tiger were the #1 overall seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tigers brought back a ton of experience this season. Their average age is 23 years old. Not what you normally see in college. Auburn has used that experience as an advantage all season long. The Tigers went 28-5 and won the SEC regular season title. However, Auburn lost in the semi-finals to Tennessee of the SEC Tournament. In the first round, the Tigers are slated to play Alabama State. Andy Katz has Auburn beating the Hornets and then #8 Louisville in the Round of 32. Katz has Auburn defeating Michigan in the Sweet 16 and then Michigan State in Elite 8. Finally, Katz has the Tigers beat Maryland in the Final Four and Auburn beating Duke in the National Championship.