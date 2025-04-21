Shortly after being eliminated from the Play-In Tournament, the Atlanta Hawks have fired general manager Landry Fields.

Atlanta finished 40-42 and lost to both the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat during last week’s Play-In games.

It was also announced Onsi Saleh, who joined the franchise in 2024, will take over the role. He was previously with the Golden State Warriors for three years as vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel. Prior to that, he also spent five seasons with the San Antonio Spurs as director of strategy and process/chief of staff.

Tony Ressler, the team’s principal owner, released a statement.

“I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor.”

Hawks Set To Change Direction?

With front office changes ashore, it’s hard not to think the Hawks are on the verge of major changes.

Many speculated Trae Young may have played his final game as a Hawk and that debate will only grow from here.

Atlanta has a good, young nucleus with Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu. All four of those players are under the age of 24 and have shown promise.

If this is the intended path, one has to wonder which teams will come calling for Young.

Teams In Search Of Offense Will Think Hard About Young

The San Antonio Spurs were once linked to Young but have since acquired De’Aaron Fox.

Playoff teams Young would clearly help address some offensive needs for include the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets.

Can Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner function at their best with Young as the primary ball-handler? That’s a debate for the Magic front office to have. They certainly have the defensive infrastructure and an elite perimeter defender in Jalen Suggs to sustain Young’s defensive woes.

Houston has been suggested as a potential destination for Kevin Durant, and one would assume that move would take precedence over Young.

Pairing Young with Jalen Green may present defensive concerns while a Fred VanVleet-Young backcourt might be too small.