There are nine NBA games on Wednesday, March 12 for fans to watch and place bets on. On ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on the road to face the Boston Celtics.

At 10:00 on ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves are on the road to face the Denver Nuggets. Below, we’ll look at two different same-game parlays for Thunder-Celtics & Timberwolves-Nuggets.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 12, 2025

Best Same-Game Parlay Bets For Thunder-Celtics & Timberwolves-Nuggets on March 12

Number 1 in the West vs number 2 in the East… Thunder vs Celtics tonight will be must watch basketball 🔥 🍿 pic.twitter.com/tLldE66l44 — Happy Hour Hoops (@happyhourhoops1) March 12, 2025

Same Game Parlay for Thunder vs. Celtics:

Jayson Tatum Over 8.5 rebounds & Chet Homgren Over 13.5 points (+130)

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics only meet twice every regular season. Tonight’s matchup between OKC and Boston will be their second in 2024-25. On January 5, the Thunder beat the Celtics 105-92 at home. Power forward Jayson Tatum is having another dominant year for Boston. He’s likely on his way to his fourth consecutive first-team All-NBA selection. Tatum has had over 8.5 rebounds in five of his last eight games. That is the first leg of this two-leg parlay.

Oklahoma City is without SG Jalen Williams tonight when they play the Celtics. That’s (21.3) points per game that the Thunder will be missing. Several players will have to step up and replace his production. Chet Holmgren has the potential to have a big game for OKC with Williams out. Holmgren has scored over 13.5 points in seven of his last 14 games. The second and final leg is for Holmgren to score over 13.5 points. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+130) odds.

Same Game Parlay for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets:

Anthony Edwards Over 24.5 points & Nikola Jokic Over 11.5 rebounds (+120)

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are on the road Wednesday night to face Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. This will be the third of four meetings in 2024-25. Denver has lost each of the previous two matchups. Edwards is averaging a career-high (27.2) points per game this season. The Timberwolves are 37-29 and have won five straight. In 12 of his last 19 games, Edward has scored over 24.5 points. That is the first leg of our second two-leg parlay on Wednesday, March 12.

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets come into this contest as the #2 seed in the Western Conference. They are 42-23 this season but are winless in two games vs. Minnesota. Jokic has a triple-double in four of his last nine games. Additionally, he has over 11.5 rebounds in nine of his last 10 games. The three-time league MVP is averaging (13.0) rebounds per game this season. Nikola Jokic over 11.5 rebounds is the second leg of this two-leg parlay. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+120) odds.