The Milwaukee camp is still dealing with the news that Damian Lillard is out due to a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is set to miss an undisclosed amount of time. All we know is the guard is taking blood-thinning medication for his dangerous condition which forms blood clots inside vessels.

Doc Rivers has expressed confidence in his remaining roster that they have what it takes to stay competitive despite the sad news that arrived this Tuesday. Nevertheless, the Bucks coach did recognize that this will take multiple players to pick up Dame’s role in his absence.

“You hear the word blood clot … that’s not a good word, not only just in sports, but life,” the veteran tactician said before his team’s game against the Nuggets on Wednesday, which meant Lillard’s fourth-straight missed contest since his condition appeared.

“We’re hopeful that he’s coming back,” Doc said, despite not knowing when. “It’s a blow to us, obviously. It’s more of a blow to Dame. That’s where the emotional support goes. Guys get to play today. Dame does not, so to me, the guy I try to support more is Dame.

Rivers insisted that there’s not much to do but pray. “We’re just hopeful,” he kept at it. “It’s such a gray area. That’s where more of the support comes right now. Obviously if this lingers, that’s different. But today and right now, it’s all about Dame.”

Unfortunately, Milwaukee is also having to play without Giannis Antetokounmpo, as the two-time MVP is still recovering from a sprained left foot. However, it is Dame’s illness that is truly troubling, considering the long-term implications involved with trombosis.

The 34-year-old is the second NBA star to be sidelined due to this issue, as San Antonio‘s Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with it in his shoulder after February’s the All-Star Game. Almost immediately, the Spurs big man was ruled out of the season.

“I was really proud of our medical team,” Rivers added. “They did everything. I don’t know how many doctors we talked to. I don’t want to see another doctor for a long time or talk to another one. The due diligence was all there. It made Dame feel comfortable, which is what we were trying to achieve and the most important part of it.”