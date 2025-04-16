Syracuse saw the launch of a new celebrity-backed weed brand, with ‘Stayme7o’ — a Carmelo Anthony cannabis brand venture — arriving in New York.

Carmelo Anthony Cannabis Brand ‘Stayme7o’ Launches in New York

Carmelo Anthony has continued his relentless post-NBA business adventure by expanding into one of the fastest growing markets in the US; cannabis.

After recently declaring he would “love” to purchase the Washington Wizards in the near future, Anthony has since teamed up with Lowd cannabis developer Jesce Horton and marketing wizz Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce to launch a marijuana-focused agency dubbed Grand National.

The first brand under the umbrella company will be ‘STAYME7O’, pronounced “Stay Melo”, which is a nod to both the man himself, and the number he donned for seven years at the New York Knicks.

The premium line of flowers and vaporizers will form the first collection to launch under Grand National.

Speaking to Forbes, the 10-time All Star said: “I was always into the benefits and the science and education of cannabis.

“Over the years, I was studying it, paying attention to the industry, seeing where it was going, the trajectory, taking in the feedback. Given all the research, why not do it? Talk about the benefits of cannabis, what to consume, how to consume.

“New York is home, and bringing this project to life here feels incredibly personal and full circle. This isn’t just about cannabis—it’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.”

Anthony continues to be intrinsically linked with New York, with his son Kiyan Anthony, joining the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball in 2025. Carmelo is a Syracuse alum and will address the university at their graduation ceremony in May.

Carmelo Antony joins a host of ex-NBA players delving into the world of cannabis, which was removed from the league’s banned substances list in 2023.

Basketball Hall of Famer Gary Payton recently launched LA-based Greater Purpose, while former Pacers and Nuggets star Al Harrington opened a brick-and-mortar store in New Jersey.

Anthony has been non-stop since pulling down the curtain on his career, and has since launched his own podcast, 7 PM in Brooklyn, a venture capital firm named Melo7 Tech Partners, his Creative 7 media production firm, and a partnership with 1800 Tequila.