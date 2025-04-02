Not many could have foreseen the Carmelo Anthony Washington Wizards confession on his podcast, but with the franchise in the midst of a rebuild, his expertise could be a suitable fit.

“I Want to Buy”: Carmelo Anthony’s Washington Wizards Confession Raises Eyebrows

It is no secret that the Washington Wizards are struggling, and it may be some time before they peel themselves out of the mire.

The franchise is glued to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a grim 16-59 record, and recently endured the embarrassment of its heaviest ever defeat — a 53-point loss to the Pacers.

Their last playoff appearance came in the 2020-21 season, but fell at the first hurdle after the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a 4-1 series win.

There is little to shout about for Washington fans at this moment in time, but the likelihood is if the season continues to tank, they will almost certainly be in line for a first-round NBA Draft pick.

With the Wizards’ future still up in the air, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has surprisingly declared his interest in linking up with the franchise, saying he would “love” to purchase the team.

Speaking on his ‘7pm in Brooklyn’ podcast, the 10-time All Star said: “I want to buy the Wizards.

“I would be a great owner. I’m a former player, I understand players, I understand personnel, being strategic, how to build teams and I also understand what I don’t understand.”

Anthony also shared his formula for effective ownership, saying he would put people in positions of power with “basketball acumen” while propping up with franchise with experienced businessmen.

There are certainly things to be optimistic about as a Wizards fan, despite the current doom and gloom. They are favorites to land No.1 Draft prospect Cooper Flagg from Duke, along with two second round picks.

The Washington front office are certainly prioritising a strong rebuild for the future, landing AJ Johnson in the February deadline whilst also nurturing No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George since the start of the season.

Although those building blocks are yet to translate to results, it is clear to see the direction they are headed, and adding Anthony’s expertise might be exactly what they need to take it to the next level.