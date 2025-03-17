CBS Honors Greg Gumbel with Emotional Selection Sunday Tribute

The music hit before the moment truly landed.

A Rolling Stones anthem filled the CBS studio as the Selection Sunday show began, a fitting tribute to the man who had graced that stage for so many years, shaping the way millions experienced March Madness. Greg Gumbel may not have been there in person, but his presence was everywhere.

This was more than just the start of the NCAA Tournament—it was a farewell to a broadcasting icon.

CBS begins the NCAA Tournament Selection Show with a tribute to Greg Gumbel.

A Tribute Fit for a Legend

CBS opened its annual Selection Sunday show with a heartfelt tribute, featuring Gumbel’s own words about what made the tournament so special. His voice—steady, familiar, comforting—spoke with the reverence of a man who had lived the Madness, who had seen every upset, every buzzer-beater, every unforgettable moment. A man who had been the heartbeat of the show for decades.

Start us up! Our CBS studio crew are all wearing Rolling Stones shirts today in honor of Greg Gumbel who loved the Stones. Very much feeling his presence today!

The production was simple, yet powerful. The CBS team—many of whom had worked alongside Gumbel for years—wore Rolling Stones T-shirts, a nod to his favorite band. The show opened with a Stones song playing over the broadcast, a small but poignant way to honor a man who loved music almost as much as he loved sports.

It was a moment that spoke volumes. Even in his absence, Gumbel remained at the center of the show he helped define.

A Career Defined by Firsts

Greg Gumbel’s career was a tapestry woven with history. He got his start at WMAQ-TV in Chicago before joining ESPN in 1981, where he became one of the earliest SportsCenter anchors. His career spanned nearly every major sports network—MSG Network, NBC, CBS—his voice becoming synonymous with some of the biggest moments in sports.

He made history as the first Black broadcaster to call play-by-play for a major American championship when he was behind the mic for Super Bowl XXXV in 2001. He covered it all—the NFL, the Masters, the Olympics—but college basketball became his signature.

For years, he was the face of CBS’s Selection Sunday coverage, the trusted voice that guided fans through the bracket reveal, the chaos, the heartbreak, and the hope. His delivery was never over the top, never performative. It was measured, precise, effortless—because he understood the moment. He understood the weight of what the tournament meant to players, coaches, and fans.

A Voice That Will Always Be Heard

Gumbel stepped away from CBS’s NFL coverage in 2022 but continued calling college basketball, staying with the sport that had become his home. When he missed the 2024 NCAA Tournament due to “family health issues,” the absence was felt. After his passing in December at the age of 78, his family revealed he had been battling cancer.

And yet, even in his absence, he remained.

Thinking about the legend Greg Gumbel during Selection Sunday. We're going to miss you tonight.

The NCAA Tournament committee had barely finished revealing the bracket when it became clear: This March, his chair may have been empty, but his presence filled the room. His voice, his impact, his grace—they live on. In every highlight reel. In every intro. In every moment that makes March Madness what it is.

CBS honored him in the most fitting way possible—not just with a video tribute, but by letting the tournament he loved so much speak for itself. The Rolling Stones played. The brackets were revealed. The Madness began.

Greg Gumbel was exactly where he always belonged. Right at the center of it all.