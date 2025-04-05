The Final Four tips off tonight in San Antonio with a historic twist as all four No. 1 seeds have advanced to the national semifinals.

Only one SEC powerhouse will earn the right to play for a national championship, and it’ll come down to a Final Four duel between two teams that know each other all too well. Florida and Auburn are set to collide in San Antonio with a spot in Monday’s title game on the line — and history already hangs over this rematch.

Back in February, the Gators marched into Auburn and silenced the crowd with a 90-81 win, building a 21-point lead before holding off a late rally. But this stage is bigger, the stakes are higher, and both teams are peaking at the right time.

Houston and Duke met just over a year ago in the Sweet 16 — a rock fight that ended in a 54-51 Duke win. Houston remembers. And while revenge isn’t a column in the box score, the Cougars will use it for fuel.

Houston has survived close calls against Gonzaga and Purdue and looked dominant in its takedown of Tennessee, but Duke is different. This Blue Devils squad has not only been winning — they’ve been ascending. Flagg’s presence has elevated every piece around him, and it’s showing.

Auburn vs. Florida Picks and Best Bets

All Auburn vs. Florida odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Saturday, April 5.

Spread

Florida -2.5

Florida -2.5 Moneyline

Florida -145, Auburn +125

Florida -145, Auburn +125 Over/Under

159.5

159.5 Game Time

6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET Location

Alamodome| San Antonio, TX

Alamodome| San Antonio, TX How To Watch

CBS

Gators Riding a Wave

Florida enters Saturday’s showdown on a 10-game win streak, including a SEC Tournament title and an emotional 84-79 comeback over Texas Tech in the Elite Eight. Walter Clayton Jr. continues to be the Gators’ heartbeat — a fearless scorer and calming presence in the clutch. With a deep bench and red-hot shooting from beyond the arc, Florida has the firepower to match anyone.

Walter Clayton Jr. has been ridiculously clutch for @GatorsMBK in their run to the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/L9gmywbYh2 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) April 5, 2025

Auburn, on the other hand, is embracing the grind. The Tigers leaned on their experience to edge past Creighton, Michigan, and Michigan State. Johni Broome’s health remains a key storyline, but the Tigers’ toughness and maturity have carried them through close games.

This won’t be a low-scoring rock fight — not with Florida’s tempo and shooting. But Auburn’s physicality and battle-tested roster will demand every ounce of resolve from the Gators.

Best Bets: Florida -2.5

It’s SEC vs. SEC. Familiarity vs. firepower. The Tigers may lead early, but if the past few weeks have shown us anything, it’s that Florida doesn’t blink when the lights shine brightest. Another late-game moment from Clayton Jr. could punch the Gators’ ticket to the title game. Florida gets the win and moves to Monday’s national title game.

Houston vs. Duke Picks and Best Bets

All Houston vs. Duke odds are from BetOnline and are correct as of Saturday, April 5.

Spread

Duke -4.5

Duke -4.5 Moneyline

Duke -230, Houston +215

Duke -230, Houston +215 Over/Under

137

137 Game Time

8:49 p.m. ET

8:49 p.m. ET Location

Alamodome| San Antonio, TX

Alamodome| San Antonio, TX How To Watch

CBS

Flagg vs. the Wall

There’s a quiet certainty that surrounds Cooper Flagg every time he takes the floor — the kind usually reserved for upperclassmen, not freshmen. But Flagg is different. He’s not just the best player on his team. He’s often the best player in the building. On Saturday night in San Antonio, the Duke star will face his toughest test yet: the Houston Cougars and their suffocating defense.

Cooper Flagg wins AP Player of the Year and the voting wasn’t even close. https://t.co/tXMmSdpk8Z pic.twitter.com/EExCK70vWV — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) April 4, 2025

Houston, a program built on discipline and defensive will, has held three of its four NCAA Tournament opponents under 60 points. But they haven’t faced anyone quite like Flagg — who’s averaging 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and nearly two blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from three.

Strength on Strength in San Antonio

Houston will look to control the tempo, muddy the game, and make Duke earn every inch. And they might succeed in slowing it down. But when the ball finds Flagg in space, when he rises for a catch-and-shoot three, or slips a pass through traffic, the game bends toward Duke.

The Cougars are elite defensively. But the Blue Devils, behind their freshman phenom, are playing at a level that feels destined. If this turns into a chess match, Duke has the queen. And his name is Cooper Flagg. Duke flexes late to pull away from Houston and punch their ticket for Monday’s national title game.

Best Bets: Duke -7.5