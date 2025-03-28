Bennett Andersen’s inspiring journey reached a new level during Florida’s Sweet 16 win over Maryland. Late in the game, Andersen scored a layup that sent the Gators’ bench into chaos. The moment was a celebration of hard work and perseverance.

Who Is Bennett Andersen? Florida Walk-On Who Started as a Team Manager

Bennett Andersen began his time with the Florida Gators not as a player but as a team manager. For three seasons, he handled behind-the-scenes duties — rebounding, running drills, and making sure practice ran smoothly. In 2023, his persistence paid off when he earned a spot as a walk-on guard.

While Andersen’s playing time was limited during the regular season, his role in shaping the team’s culture was undeniable. His effort, dedication, and leadership off the court made him a respected figure within the program.

What Happened When Bennett Andersen Scored in the Sweet 16?

Late in Florida’s Sweet 16 matchup against Maryland, head coach Todd Golden gave Andersen the chance to take the floor. With under a minute to play, Andersen drove to the basket and dropped in a layup.

The reaction? Absolute madness. Florida’s bench erupted, with players jumping, cheering, and celebrating Andersen’s big moment. It was a display of pure joy, showing how much his journey means to the entire team.

What Is Bennett Andersen’s Role Off the Court?

Andersen’s contributions extend far beyond basketball. He co-founded the Gainesville chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children who don’t have one. Since 2023, the chapter has delivered over 100 beds, and Andersen’s fundraising efforts have helped raise more than $50,000.

For his work, Andersen was named to the 2025 SEC Men’s Basketball Community Service Team, recognizing his impact off the court.

Why Bennett Andersen’s Sweet 16 Moment Matters

Florida’s run in the NCAA Tournament continues and they are among the favorites to cut down the nets with top sportsbooks. But Andersen’s Sweet 16 basket is a moment that will stick with fans and teammates long after the season ends. His story — from managing the team to scoring in the biggest game of his career —is proof of his perseverance and commitment.

As the Gators prepare for the Elite Eight, Andersen’s impact, both on and off the court, serves as a reminder that in March, the best stories aren’t always about the stars.