Former President Barack Obama Makes March Madness Picks

It came just before the buzzer, but former president Barack Obama has made his March Madness picks on both the men’s and women’s side.

Obama’s Final Four on the men’s side features Auburn, Florida, Duke and Tennessee. That’s three No. 1 seeds, with the Vols in as a two seed.

In the final, Obama has Duke and Cooper Flagg taking down the Gators.

For the women’s bracket, Obama’s Final Four includes No. 1 UCLA, No. 1 USC, No. 1 South Carolina and No. 3 Notre Dame.

For the finale, Obama has South Carolina knocking off UCLA to exact revenge from an early season matchup in which the Bruins toppled the Gamecocks, 77-62.

He also provided confirmation his foundation, My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, will send three students to the Final Four to learn from those “who make it all run.”

Obama’s Upset Picks On Men’s Side

Among the first-round underdogs Obama has picked are No. 9 Creighton beating No. 8 Louisville (which has already proven correct), No. 11 North Carolina defeating No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 10 Arkansas defeating No. 7 Kansas.

On the other side of the bracket, Obama has picked No. 9 Baylor over No. 8 Mississippi State, No. 11 VCU over No. 6 BYU (a miss here), No. 10 Vanderbilt to beat No. 7 Saint Mary’s, No. 9 Georgia to beat No. 8 Gonzaga (another miss) and No. 10 Utah State over No. 7 UCLA.

Obama had No. 5 Clemson taking out top-seeded Houston later in his bracket, which is no longer possible. No. 12 McNeese State pulled off the early shock of the tournament with a 69-67 win over Clemson.

Obama’s Men’s March Madness Bracket

Obama’s Upset Picks On Women’s Side

On one side of the bracket, Obama has No. 9 Georgia Tech defeating No. 8 Richmond, No. 10 Harvard beating No. 7 Michigan State and No. 9 Mississippi State beating No. 8 California. At the other end, he has No. 10 Oregon upsetting No. 7 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Montana State taking out No. 4 Ohio State.

Obama’s Women’s March Madness Bracket

How Has Obama Performed Historically?

The 44th President of the United States of America loves the game of basketball and has made an annual tradition of sharing his brackets.

Obama picked the correct winner both on the men’s and women’s side in 2024 and will be hoping to repeat the trick here.

Prior to that, Obama last picked the men’s winner correctly when he selected North Carolina in 2017. His last accurate winner on the women’s side was 2022 when he went with South Carolina.