Georgia’s Asa Newell Declares For 2025 NBA Draft

Georgia freshman Asa Newell will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he announced Wednesday on Instagram. Newell, a 6-foot-11 forward, is a projected first-round pick.

“After spending time in prayer and seeking guidance, I have made the decision to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft,” Newell wrote on Instagram. “Go Dawgs!”

Newell, 19, was the standout member of Georgia’s 2024 recruiting class. He was a 5-star prospect and No. 16 overall player in the country, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

“Basketball has taken me on an amazing ride, and I’m grateful for every step of the journey. My time at Georgia has been a chance to grow as both a player and a person,” Newell added.

“Each experience has taught me something new, and I’m thankful for all the opportunities I’ve had along the way. Living in Athens as a child and having deep roots in this community made it even more meaningful to represent UGA.”

Asa Newell Led Georgia To Its First NCAA Tournament Since 2014-15

In 33 games (all starts) with the Bulldogs in the 2024-25 season, he averaged 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 29 minutes per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field, 29.2% from 3-point range, and 74.8% at the foul line.

Newell, who attended Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla., earned All-Freshman honors in the SEC after finishing second in offensive rebounds (110), third in player efficiency rating (26.1), third in offensive win shares (3.8), and fourth in offensive rating (131.5).

In Georgia’s 83-78 season-opener victory against Tennessee on Nov. 4, he posted a season-high 26 points on 13-of-22 (59.1%) shooting from the floor and missed all four 3-point attempts.

More importantly, Newell also led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014-15. In their 89-68 loss to Gonzaga in the first round, Newell recorded 20 points and eight rebounds.

Under the NBA’s CBA, a player may withdraw his name from consideration from the draft at any time before the final declaration date, which is 10 days before the draft.

The 2025 NBA draft will take place on June 25 and June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.