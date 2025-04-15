Illinois Freshman Will Riley To Enter 2025 NBA Draft

Illinois freshman forward Will Riley will enter the 2025 NBA draft, he told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony on Monday. Riley is currently projected as the No. 15 pick by ESPN. Riley was named Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this past season.

Will Riley Reclassified To 2024 And Enrolled At Illinois

Originally a member of the 2025 high school class, the Kitchner, Ontario, native made a late decision to reclassify and enroll at Illinois. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound wing went on to start in nine games and play in 35 contests with the Fighting Illini, shooting 43.2% from the field, 32.6% from deep, and 72.4% at the foul line.

“I learned a lot through the season,” Riley said. “I faced a lot of adversity, which helped me. When I was younger, I had no idea what it was like on the American basketball scene. That transition from Canada was good for me. The biggest difference was the physicality.

“I put on 22 pounds before the start of the season. NBA teams saw my potential as a ball handler and creator, my IQ, and my ability to make reads. These are things you can’t teach. I got adjusted midway through the season and started to blossom.”

Freshman Admires Two NBA Superstars

Since Riley weighs just under 200 pounds, he says he plans to add bulk this offseason. According to Basketball Reference, the average weight of an NBA player at 6-foot-8 is about 217 pounds.

“I’m super keyed in on working on my body the next few months,” said Riley, who feels underweight. “I’ll be locked in on putting the right things in my body. Getting stronger, consuming a lot of calories, improving my base to stay grounded.

“I grew late, so people haven’t quite seen how good of an athlete I actually am yet. I come from a high jump, and track and field background. I’m in the gym every day at 5 a.m., and then back again in the evening.

“I like studying Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant — players with similar body frames as mine. I watch how they get to their spots and create open looks. Those are guys you can’t stop. I aspire to be like them but also to be like myself. I have a unique game.”

The 2025 NBA draft will be held June 25-26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.