Giannis Antetokounmpo Prefers LA, NY Teams If He Leaves Bucks

The future of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has once again been called into question. Following last month’s first-round playoff exit to the Indiana Pacers, rumors began mounting that the two-time MVP had played his final game with Milwaukee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo To Ask For Trade?

Antetokounmpo, 30, signed a three-year, $175.37 million extension with the Bucks in October 2023. He’s owed an estimated $54.12 million next season, and his deal includes a $62.78 million player option for 2027-28. The only question now is whether or not the nine-time All-Star wants to stay put in Milwaukee.

During Monday’s edition of “The Zach Lowe Show” on YouTube, Bleacher Report’s Howard Beck said a source recently informed him that if Antetokounmpo demands a trade this offseason, he would prefer to play for one of the L.A. teams, New York teams, or potentially Miami.

“Does Giannis ask out? If he does, does he have a list? I poked around a little bit a few days ago and the initial thing I got from one person was just like some rumblings that it’s already just the big cities: One of the LA teams or one of the New York teams or maybe Miami, not a big market, but a glamour market, mid-size market,” said Beck.

“I think they threw Chicago in there, and I can’t remember if Houston came up. It should. So first is like where does Giannis want to go and do they honor that? Because again, back to Damian Lillard, you’re not obligated to honor it.”

Antetokounmpo Makes Cryptic Instagram Post

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported Wednesday that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks plan to meet over the next few weeks to discuss the future. A superstar meeting with the front office isn’t unusual.

Collier wrote Antetokounmpo and the team meet after every season, but he also added that this year’s meeting could be different. It might be time for a change in scenery after back-to-back first-round exits.

Then on Sunday, Antetokounmpo posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account. But the eight-time All-NBA member didn’t include any words. He only posted the praying and saluting emojis with the photo.

The Instagram post has ultimately led to fans assuming that Antetokounmpo is done with the Bucks. It is almost as if the image is an early farewell message to the Milwaukee fan base.

However, the social media post doesn’t offer much to go off of. Are people reading too much into it because they want him to join their team?

After all, Antetokounmpo has spent his entire 12-year career with the Bucks. It was the same gossip last season after Milwaukee lost to Indiana in the first round.