Oklahoma City’s breathless winning form has pricked the ears of NBA enthusiasts, and beyond. For those who unfamiliar with the history of the franchise, you may be wondering – has the Thunder ever won a championship?

How Many Wins Does the Thunder Have This Season?

Despite already wrapping up a playoff berth, the Oklahoma City Thunder continue to steamroll opponents with relative ease.

At 60 wins on the season, the Thunder has the most in the NBA, and are well on course to etching their name into the history books with one of the most dominant regular seasons of all time.

Not only has Oklahoma clocked in with the fourth-most points in the league, but a formidable defensive core has allowed the second-least per game.

General Manager Sam Presti’s ‘Moneyball’ approach is finally beginning to fruit in a spectacular flurry, and NBA sportsbooks have the Thunder as firm favorites to clinch the NBA championship this season.

It is refreshing to witness an institution tasting success having focused on internalisation, patiently promoting a homegrown attitude that has seen a team blossom together – on and off the court. Even coach Mark Daigneault worked his way up from the Oklahoma City Blue in the G-League.

MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has of course shouldered a staggering amount of the points-scoring responsibility — putting up his 65th consecutive game of 20-plus points against Sacramento — but a deep roster which has managed to surf the tide of injury problems is testament to an immaculately run front office.

Tuesday night’s momentous win against the Kings also saw the Thunder name its 28th different starting lineup. A total of 14 different players have started at least one game for OKC; it has been a season littered with stacked injury reports, and yet, they continue to break all sorts of league and franchise records.

This Thunder team is also the youngest to ever hit 60 regular season wins, and the eighth-quickest to achieve such a feat.

In terms of the most dominant seasons in NBA history, Oklahoma’s campaign is on course to break the points differential record.

Largest Points Differential in a Single NBA Season

Oklahoma City Thunder (2024-25) – 12.94 * LA Lakers (1971-72) – 12.28 Milwaukee Bucks (1970-71) – 12.26 Chicago Bulls (1995-96) – 12.24 Golden State Warriors (2016-17) – 11.63

*Active team

Could Oklahoma City Thunder Break the Record For Most Wins in NBA Season?

Oklahoma has a 10-game slate remaining this season before embarking on a hotly-anticipated playoff journey.

After collecting the 60th win of the season against the Kings, it leaves the Thunder with a possible maximum tally of 70 victories come April’s final game.

Although tough tests remain in the shape of the Grizzlies, Rockets and a double-header with the Lakers, a full house of victories could bring them up to join elite company.

It would place OKC third in terms of overall wins in an NBA season.

Most Wins in an NBA Season

=3. LA Lakers (1971-72) – 69

=3. Chicago Bulls (1996-97) – 69

2. Chicago Bulls (1995-66) – 72

1. Golden State Warriors (2015-16) – 73

The Oklahoma City Thunder are only 4 games away from having the best record in the NBA over the past 15 seasons. pic.twitter.com/UjI6Zx9SXQ — OKC Thunder Stats (@ThunderNumbers) March 25, 2025

Has the Thunder Ever Won a Championship?

As the franhise stands on the cusp of a perennial NBA season, you may be wondering – has the Thunder ever won a championship?

In short, no. The Thunder has never managed to clinch an NBA title.

In its previous iteration as the Seattle SuperSonics, the franchise made three NBA Finals and clinched a title in 1979. However, you’d be hard pushed to find fan of either the Thunder or SuperSonics — or even neutrals for that matter — that would claim they are the same franchise geographically, spiritually and emotionally.

OKC don’t even don a gold tab on the collar of their jerseys that franchises with a title can wear, but objectively the history remains and the franchise does have an NBA title.

However, since relocating to Oklahoma and renaming the team, the franchise has made it through to just one NBA Finals in 2011/12, where it lost to the Heat.

Since then, the Thunder have failed to win in two separate Conference Finals, so their ascension to the top of the NBA this season brings with it much hope for the playoffs.