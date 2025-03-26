Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 20 points in 65 consecutive games

The 2024-25 season has been dominant for the Oklahoma City Thunder. On Tuesday, March 25, OKC was on the road to face the Kings. They walked away with a 121-105 win.

Oklahoma City is the first team this season to reach 60 wins. Against Sacramento, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points. It was his 65th consecutive games scoring at least 20+ points. Only three other players have accomplished that in a single season. Joining Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Michael Jordan.

After their win on Tuesday, the Thunder have played in 72 games this season. MVP front-runner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has played in 69 of them. His (32.8) points per game lead the NBA in 2024-25. The 26-year-old has averaged at least 30+ points per game in a third consecutive season. Shail Gilgeous-Alexander leads the NBA in total points scored this season. Additionally, he is third in total points scored when you only use the first three quarters.

That’s how effective SGA has been for the Thunder this season. On Tuesday night, the three-time all-star scored 32 points. It was his 65th consecutive game with at least 20+ points. He is only the fourth player in league history to accomplish that feat. SGA joins Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, and Michael Jordan. The last time SGA didn’t score 20+ points this season was on October 30.

That game on October 30th was the only one so far this season where he scored fewer than 20+ points. He’s done it in 68 of his 69 games in 2024-25. Gilgeous-Alexander’s (21.7) field goal attempts per game lead the NBA, along with his (8.1) free-throw attempts. Analysts around the NBA continue to say that the Thunder are unproven. That’s relatively true when it comes to this Thunder roster. Alex Caruso is their only player who has made a deep playoff run. How far can Oklahoma City make in the 2025 playoffs?