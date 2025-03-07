NBA

How to watch Clippers vs Knicks: Date, time, TV channel & live stream

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Sports Editor

Updated30 seconds ago on March 07, 2025

James Harden

See how to watch a Clippers vs Knicks live stream here, as New York looks to win on the road without the injured Jalen Brunson.

  • 🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ LA Clippers
  • 📅 Clippers vs. Knicks Game Date: Friday, March 7, 2025
  • 🕙 Tip-off: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Venue: Intuit Dome | Los Angeles, California
  • 📺 TV Channel(s): FDSSC, MSG and NBA League Pass
  • 🎲 Clippers vs. Knicks Game Odds: Clippers -7.5 (-110) | Knicks +7.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Clippers as 7.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Clippers & Knicks injury report

LA Clippers Injury Report

G Ben Simmons (knee; out), G Norman Powell (hamstring; out).

New York Knicks injury report

G Jalen Brunson (ankle; doubtful), F Precious Achiuwa (hamstring; out), C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out).

Clippers vs Knicks preview

The LA Clippers are creeping up the Western Conference standings, but they will need to put together a winning run if they are to get ahead of the high-flying Warriors and Timberwolves.

James Harden scored his first 50 point game for the Clippers last time LA played and he was left to do most of the scoring by himself with Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard both injured.

There is good news on the Kawhi front coming into the Knicks game as the two-time NBA champion is expected to be fit and ready to play, while Norman Powell is still facing time on the bench with a hamstring issue.

The New York Knicks came so close to stopping the Lakers’ impressive 8 game win streak on Thursday night, but they were denied a win with LeBron James and Luka Doncic taking over in overtime.

During overtime Jalen Brunson was also unstoppable with eight important points for the Knicks but after exiting the game late on New York stood no chance of coming back.

Brunson is now doubtful for Friday’s game with an ankle sprain, which is why the current third seed comes into the game at Intuit Dome as 7.5 point underdogs.