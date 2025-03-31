See how to watch a Grizzlies vs Celtics live stream on Monday night, as Boston looks to win for the ninth game in a row.

How to watch Grizzlies vs Celtics

Click the Jazz Sports link below to watch the free live stream.

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Boston Celtics @ Memphis Grizzlies

Boston Celtics @ Memphis Grizzlies 📅 Grizzlies vs Celtics game date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum | Memphis, Tennessee 📺 TV channel(s): TNT, MAX and NBCS-BOS

TNT, MAX and NBCS-BOS 💻 Free Grizzlies vs Celtics game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Grizzlies vs Celtics game odds: Grizzlies +4.5 (-110) | Celtics -4.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Celtics as 4.5-point favorites on the road in Memphis as per the latest odds.

What TV channel is Grizzlies vs Celtics on?

Monday’s Grizzlies vs Celtics matchup will be broadcast nationally on two different TV channels.

Both TNT and MAX will be showing the game, with fans looking to tune in for Boston specific coverage able to watch on NBCS-BOS.

You can choose to use either of these three broadcasts if you have a NBA League Pass subscription, or you can click the Jazz Sports link here to watch the free live stream.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

F Brandon Clarke (knee; out for season), G Zyon Pullin (knee; out).

Boston Celtics injury report

G Jaylen Brown (knee; questionable).

Grizzlies vs Celtics Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have dropped down the Western Conference standings following back to back losses and they are now one game back from the Lakers in the No. 4 seed.

A loss to LA last time out sent the Lakeshow above the Grizzlies once more and they seem to have all but secured a top four seed with only eight games left.

There has been positive news on the injury report of both teams this week, with Ja Morant returning to action for Memphis following a hamstring injury and Jayson Tatum removed off the report completely despite a concerning ankle sprain.

The Boston Celtics have been unstoppable of late and once again they are playing their best basketball as the regular season draws to a close which puts them in a great position to defend their championship.

Despite a scare to Tatum’s health last week Boston has still been flying and a win against Memphis would make it nine in a row with just seven games left to go. The Celtics are just five wins away from repeating last year’s 60-win season.

The Celtics have won six of their last seven head to head matchups against the Grizzlies, but Memphis came out on top in their only meeting so far this season.