How To Watch Hornets vs. Warriors Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: Charlotte Hornets @ Golden State Warriors

Charlotte Hornets @ Golden State Warriors 📅 Hornets vs. Warriors G ame Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Chase Center | San Francisco, California

Chase Center | San Francisco, California 📺 TV Channel(s): Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Bay Area

Hornets vs. Warriors Game Odds: Hornets +17 (-110) | Warriors -17 (-110)

Hornets vs. Warriors Injuries

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

C Moussa Diabate (eye; questionable) | C Mark Williams (foot; questionable) | SG DaQuan Jeffries (knee; questionable) | PF Grant Williams (Achilles; out for the season) | SF Brandon Miller (wrist; out for the season) | PG Tre Mann (back; out for the season)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

C Trayce Jackson-Davis (illness; questionable) | PG Brandin Podziemski (abdomen; out) | SF Kyle Anderson (hip; out) | PF Draymond Green (calf; out indefinitely) | PF Jonathan Kuminga (ankle; out indefinitely)

Game Preview

The Hornets are 5-22 away and 12-38 when playing as the underdog this season. Charlotte is 2-8 in its last 10 games, averaging 100.1 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field.

Golden State and Charlotte will meet again next Monday in North Carolina. The Hornets will head home after visiting the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, completing a stretch of nine consecutive road games.

After a shocking 100-97 road win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 19 and a 129-115 loss at Denver the next night, Charlotte suffered its two worst defeats of the season — 141-88 at Portland on Saturday and 130-88 at Sacramento on Monday.

LaMelo Ball, who had 13 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in Sacramento, hasn’t played a back-to-back since returning from a sprained left ankle on Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are 16-13 at home and 22-12 as the selected favorite this campaign. Golden State is 6-4 in its past 10 contests, averaging 117.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 10.3 steals, and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the floor.

Golden State played its first home game at Chase Center on Sunday since Feb. 3, dominating the Dallas Mavericks in front of a national-television audience and winning 126-102.

Jimmy Butler has scored at least 17 points in all six games since joining the Warriors, getting to the free throw line a total of 55 times. He has made his last 26 foul shots.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have an 85.1% chance of defeating the Hornets. Charlotte is 2-5 in its past seven meetings with Golden State, while the Warriors are 9-1 in their last 10 matchups with a Southeast Division opponent.