The Cleveland Cavaliers (60-15, 44-30-1 ATS) play host to the New York Knicks (48-27, 36-38-1 ATS) in this Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night.

How To Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers Free Live Stream

🏀 2024-25 NBA Regular Season Matchup: New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers 📅 Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio 📺 TV Channel(s): ESPN

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Odds: Knicks +10.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-110)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Injuries

New York Knicks Injury Report

C Karl-Anthony Towns (knee; questionable) | PG Cameron Payne (ankle; questionable) | PG Miles McBride (groin; questionable) | PG Jalen Brunson (ankle; out indefinitely) | C Ariel Hukporti (knee; out indefinitely)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

SG Ty Jerome (knee; ruled out)

Game Preview

The Knicks are 22-15 away and 32-14 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 6-4 in its last 10 games, averaging 110.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 9.2 steals, and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field.

New York has won three straight games and is coming off a 105-91 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. OG Anunoby led the Knicks in scoring with 27 points in 33 minutes of action.

The Knicks lost the previous two meetings of their regular-season series with the Cavaliers: 110-104 at New York on Oct. 28 and 142-105 at Cleveland on Feb. 21.

Jalen Brunson (ankle), New York’s leading scorer with 26.3 points per game, remains out and will have his status updated in the days ahead. Miles McBride (groin) and Cameron Payne (ankle) are also listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 32-5 at home and 38-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is 5-5 in its past 10 contests, averaging 120.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.0 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the floor.

Cleveland has won four of its last five games after dropping a season-worst four straight contests against the Orlando Magic (March 16), Los Angeles Clippers (March 18), Sacramento Kings (March 19, and Phoenix Suns (March 21).

The Cavs defeated the Clippers 127-122 in Cleveland on Sunday, as Jarrett Allen finished with a game-high 25 points in 31 minutes. Donovan Mitchell also added 24 points and 12 rebounds in 37 minutes.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers hold an 83.9% chance of defeating New York. The Knicks are 6-1 in their past seven meetings with an East opponent, while Cleveland is 5-0 in its last five matchups with an Atlantic Division team.