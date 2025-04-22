The Lakers welcome the Timberwolves to LA on Tuesday night for a must win game 2 in the playoffs. See here for what TV channel to watch the Lakers vs Timberwolves on, as LeBron James and co look to get back on track in the postseason following a game 1 loss.

What TV channel is Lakers vs Timberwolves on?

It comes as no surprise that the Lakers vs Timberwolves will be broadcast nationally on TNT with the game capping off Tuesday’s playoff games.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Lakers vs Timberwolves

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Los Angeles Lakers 📅 Lakers vs Timberwolves game date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 10:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena | Los Angeles, California 📺 TV channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free Lakers vs Timberwolves game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Lakers vs Timberwolves game odds: Lakers -5.5 (-110) | Timberwolves +5.5 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Lakers as 5.5-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

LA Lakers injury report

Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

G Rob Dillingham (ankle; out).

Lakers vs Timberwolves preview

The Los Angeles Lakers were shocked by the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of their first round playoff meeting, losing by 22 points on a night where the defense struggled.

A game one loss certainly won’t discourage the Lakers or LeBron James, with the league’s all-time playoff leader in points holding a positive record after dropping the first game in a series. James has an 12-11 record when dropping the first game in a series.

While the Lakers were woeful, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves were able to get almost every shot that they wanted on the night and they dominated everywhere on the court. Minnesota shot 21-42 from beyond the arc which almost single handedly won them game 1.

Tuesday’s trip to LA is sure to be much tougher, with the Lakers knowing that they have to win if they are to stand any hope of advancing to the second round.