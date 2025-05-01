Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is unsure if he will return to play next season.

His 22nd season ended in bitter disappointment with a first-round exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James averaged 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over five games. He shot 48.9 percent from the field, including 35.7 percent from 3-point range. He got to the line eight times a game, where he shot 77.5 percent.

Most players would consider themselves to be in their prime with those sorts of numbers, but James isn’t most players. At age 40, the wear and tear on his body after 22 seasons has become noticeable.

He currently has a player option worth $52.6 million for the 2025-26 season. He can opt out and become a free agent.

“I don’t know,” James said on how much longer he’ll play. “I don’t have an answer to that. Something I’ll sit down with my family, my wife and my support groupm and kind of just talk through it and see what happens. And just have a conversation with myself on how long I want to continue to play.

“I don’t know the answer to that right now, to be honest. So, we’ll see.”

Not The First Time LeBron Has Teased Retirement

Let’s not forget, James also spoke in similar fashion after the Denver Nuggets swept the Lakers out of the postseason in 2023.

It didn’t seem likely then and though it feels like there’s more to it this time, it would still be a surprise. With the acquisition of Luka Doncic, the Lakers have created a new timeline for themselves, compared to when Anthony Davis was in town.

With a different player prototype as well, James will presumably at least take a look at how the roster construction pans out over the summer before making any significant decision.

When asked about the need for a big man, James funnily declined to comment.

“No comment. I’ll never say that ’cause my guy AD (Anthony Davis) said what he needed and then he was gone the following week,” James said. “So, I got no comment. I put that uniform every night, I gave everything I had and that’s all that matters.”

LeBron Cherished Opportunity To Play With Bronny

James was happy to point out playing with his son Bronny James was the highlight of his season.

“No. 1, for sure, that’s easy,” LeBron said of where playing with Bronny ranked. “That’s not even close, to be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my son. This whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve been on… Putting in the work and seeing how much he grew from the moment he was drafted to doing what he was doing in the G [League], getting opportunities with us. Super proud of the shortcomings that he had, when we played in Philly, I thought that built so much character. It showed when we sat out a lot of guys at that home game when we played Milwaukee.

“I think he has a bright future because not only can he play the game of basketball, he’s just a great f***ing kid. You can ask anybody, any one of his teammates, any one of the coaches, he’s just a joy to be around and I have to say that I have a lot to do with that.”