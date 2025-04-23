See here for what TV channel to watch the Rockets vs Warriors on, as Houston looks to level the series following a game one loss.

What TV channel is Rockets vs Warriors on?

The Rockets vs Warriors will be broadcast nationally on TNT, with coverage starting once the Celtics and Magic have finished playing the early tip off.

You can choose to use either of these two broadcasts if you have an NBA League Pass subscription, or you can watch via Jazz Sports on their free live stream.

How to watch Rockets vs Warriors

🏀 2024-25 NBA regular season match-up: Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors @ Houston Rockets 📅 Rockets vs Warriors game date: Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 🕙 Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET 🏟 Venue: Toyota Center | Houston, Texas

Toyota Center | Houston, Texas 📺 TV channel(s): TNT

TNT 💻 Free Rockets vs Warriors game l ive stream: Jazz Sports

🎲 Rockets vs Warriors game odds: Rockets -3.0 (-110) | Warriors +3.0 (-110)

NBA betting sites favor the Rockets as 3.0-point favorites at home as per the latest BetOnline odds.

Houston Rockets injury report

F Jae’Sean Tate (ankle; out), C Jock Landale (knee; out)

Golden State Warriors injury report

No players on injury report.

Rockets vs Warriors preview

The Houston Rockets were upset at home in the first game of round one, with the Warriors stealing a win on the road in a dominant display at the Toyota Center.

Despite losing by 10 points, Houston has remained marginal favorites for game two with NBA betting sites favoring the hosts by just three points.

If they are going to tie up the series on Wednesday night then the Rockets will need to improve their shooting, with some of their biggest stars drawing blanks in game 1. Jalen Green shot 3-15 from the field with just seven points, while Fred VanVleet managed just 4-19 for 10 points in 40 minutes on the floor.

Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry both exploded into playoff mode during the first game, with the pair combining for 56 of Golden State’s 95 points.

The absence of Jonathan Kuminga was again noted during the first game and it seems that the Warriors star may be on his way out of the Bay as Steve Kerr continues to leave the forward out of his team.

Should the Warriors take a 2-0 lead back to Chase Center after Wednesday night the series could be all but over for Houston already, so game two is without a doubt a must win for the hosts.