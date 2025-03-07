NBA

Jalen Brunson leaves Knicks overtime loss to Lakers with right ankle sprain

Oliver Taliku
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.

March 07, 2025

Jalen Brunson

While the Knicks lost to the Lakers on Thursday night, it wasn’t the defeat that will hurt New York the most after Jalen Brunson left the game in overtime after rolling his ankle.

Jalen Brunson leaves loss in pain

Jalen Brunson has carried the New York Knicks on his back many a time this season and Thursday night in LA was no different, as the All-Star dropped 39 points in an overtime loss to the Lakers.

Brunson also had 10 assist double double in the defeat and he scored a key bucket right at the end of the game to send the contest at Crytpto.com Arena to overtime.

In OT Brunson took over again, with eight points for the Knicks keeping them right in the game until the very end.

Unfortunately for Brunson he wasn’t able to finish the game, as the New York guard sprinted forward looking for a go ahead field goal with just over a minute left to play.

As Brunson rose towards the backboard, Austin Reaves caught him on the drive and fouled the 28-year-old before LeBron James could emphatically block the layup.

A foul was awarded but Knicks fans’ hearts will have been beating through their chest as Brunson clutched at his ankle clearly in some discomfort.

Brunson was able to return to the foul line to shoot his two free throws, but after making both shots he was helped straight into the locker room with only one minute left on the clock.

WATCH: Jalen Brunson rolls ankle in overtime

Brunson’s injury not as bad as first thought

There seems to be optimism within the Knicks camp that Brunson has only suffered a ‘minor sprain’ with the guard only expected to miss a short period of time if any.

Brunson has averaged 26.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game for New York this season and it is safe to say any postseason run is dependant on the guard’s health.

The Knicks face off with the Clippers tonight in the second game of their road trip back to back, with Jalen Brunson currently questionable on the injury report.

