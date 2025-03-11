Jonathan Kuminga Set To Return For Warriors On Mar. 13

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is set for a return to action on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings. ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report.

Kuminga last played on Jan. 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, missing 31 games due to a right ankle sprain.

On the season, Kuminga is averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and just under a steal per game. He has started just 10 of the 32 games he’s played.

He was having his best month in December, shortly before the injury, averaging 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

Golden State is 12-2 since the trade deadline and will only be further bolstered by the scoring punch Kuminga adds.

Where Does Kuminga Fit In?

Considering the lack of floor spacing Butler and Draymond Green provide, throwing Kuminga into the starting lineup could make things clunky. Especially considering the success of the current starting five, it’s highly improbable that Kuminga replaces someone in the first five.

Adding Kuminga to the bench could be a major boost, though. Butler has helped the team perform better in non-Steph Curry minutes, and he will likely relish the opportunity to make Kuminga better. Other young players like Moses Moody and Brandon Podziemski have thrived since the arrival of Butler.

Kuminga Playing For A Contract

An interesting piece in all this is the fact that Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr have clashed previously with regards to frustration over his role and the arrival of Butler may only further complicate that.

That being said, Andrew Wiggins is out of the picture so there still may be ample opportunity for Kuminga to showcase his skills even if it is off the bench.

Being a key contributor in an extended playoff run could make all the difference. Kuminga will do well to remind himself Jordan Poole’s moment in the sun came not too long ago.