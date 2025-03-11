Why Warriors, Steph Curry Are Primed For Big Finish

The Golden State Warriors aren’t where they want to be, but know they have what they need to get there. A big finish awaits.

That’s been the growing sentiment ever since the Jimmy Butler trade. It’s been a much needed shot in the arm for a franchise that — despite an all-time great run from 2015 to 2019 — has just one 50-win season in the last five years. That 50-win season ended in a title.

Having won 11 of their last 13 games, the Warriors have gone from a .500 team just a month ago to one needing 14 wins from its final 18 games to achieve a 50-win season.

Looking like one of the scariest teams to play now, here’s a closer look at how they’ve done it and how far it could take them to finish the season.

Curry-Butler Chemistry On Point

Nothing was going to matter more about the Butler acquisition than how he meshed with Curry. So far, the results have been very promising.

Butler’s approach is to be methodical, patient, and deliberate. Curry’s style is frenetic, purposeful but maniacal, swift. Both are ruthless.

The biggest issue the Warriors have faced post-Kevin Durant’s exit and Klay Thompson’s injuries is what happens when Curry sits. Despite a small sample size, one can’t help but marvel at the fact that Golden State is a plus-17.3 in 289 possessions with Butler on the floor and Curry on the bench.

Butler’s ability to elevate young teammates like Moses Moody and Brandon Podziemski has dramatically altered the trajectory of this team. In doing so, it has taken a significant load off Curry’s shoulders and brought out the absolute best in the two-time MVP. Butler is averaging 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.2 steals as a Warrior. He is getting to the line 7.7 times a game and knocking down 88 percent of his attempts.

In nine games since the All-Star break, Curry is averaging 30.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 32 minutes per game. He’s shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 43.7 percent on threes, and 96.3 percent from the free-throw line. This is a man who can see the mountain top once again and is marching his way towards it.

Second Timeline Thriving

Speaking of the young guys, the Warriors struggles of late have been attributed to accommodating two timelines. There’s the Curry timeline that’s trying to maximize his championship window and then the young brigade of Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski, Moody, Quinten Post, and Gui Santos trying to navigate their way forward.

In pivoting from juggling to prioritizing the Curry timeline, it’s slotted the youth movement into their ideal roles. No longer are they trying to fill boots larger than their feet, the Butler acquisition allows them to fill gaps and pockets as the role players they currently are.

Moody has entered the starting lineup and averaged 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.5 percent from three since the All-Star break. Podziemski has contributed 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and just under a steal. Nothing eye popping, just what’s required along with some solid defense.

The starting five of Curry, Moody, Podziemski, Butler, and Green is plus-19.9 in 87 minutes thus far.

Post has seen 19 minutes a game since the break, averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and just under a steal as well as a block. He’s shooting 42.5 percent from deep during that span. Santos is playing five minutes more per game since the break as well, providing tremendous energy while upping his numbers across the board.

Kuminga hasn’t played since Jan. 4, but his scoring prowess will be a welcome addition to the squad when healthy.

Math Checks Out

Before getting into the schedule, a reminder of just how good Golden State has been of late mathematically.

Since the trade deadline passed, the Warriors have posted a net rating of plus-12.7. That is second only to the league-best Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes, better than both the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. They have posted the league’s fifth-best offense and third-best defense.

The Warriors are currently sixth in the West at 36-28. They trail the Houston Rockets — who just lost Amen Thompson for a couple weeks — by three games. The Memphis Grizzlies sit at 40-24 and are without Jaren Jackson Jr. The Los Angeles Lakers are 40-22 but now have to navigate life without LeBron James for a couple weeks.

In the meantime, Golden State has a middling schedule but none of Cleveland, Oklahoma City, or Boston remaining. The team is currently in the midst of a seven-game homestand, followed by a crucial six-game road trip. The first four opponents on that trip are under .500 followed by the Grizzlies and Lakers. That’s followed by two home games against the Nuggets and Rockets.

That four-game stretch against Memphis, Los Angeles, Denver, and Houston could well be the decider on high up the standings the Warriors finish.

It’s not just 50 wins at stake, but home court advantage for at least the first round as well.