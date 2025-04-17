On Tuesday, the Warriors hosted the Grizzlies in the #7 vs. #8 play-in game. It took OT for Golden State to win the game 121-116. With Jimmy Butler in the lineup, the Warriors are 24-7.

While Butler has helped change the course of their season, other players’ minutes have taken a hit. That’s been true for former first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga. He’s been an afterthought for the Warriors at times. However, Golden State needs Kuminga to stay locked in and focused for the playoffs. Kuminga has received a coach’s DNP in each of the Warriors’ last two games.

How much playing time will Jonathan Kuminga see in the postseason?

Draymond Green on Jonathan Kuminga: “He’ll contribute (in the Houston series)…The challenge for him is to stay mentally engaged.” pic.twitter.com/AVgQr4uPNL — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 16, 2025



On Wednesday, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Jonathan Kuminga’s camp is “exhausted” by the disrespect after two straight coaches’ decision DNP’s. Kuminga has struggled to find his place in Golden State’s rotation since returning from injury in mid-March. By that time, Jimmy Butler had made himself a legitimate star for the Warriors. Even head coach Steve Kerr admitted that Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga are tough to play together.

Green and Butler are starters, and that leaves Kuminga as the odd man out. Since returning from injury, Kuminga has seen less playing time for the Warriors. In each of their last two games, the 22-year-old received a coach’s decision DNP. However, the Warriors need Kuminga to be locked in and ready for the postseason. In four games vs. Houston this season, Kuminga averaged 21.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

Steve Kerr might play Kuminga extended minutes in the first round of the playoffs. Golden State needs to match the size and physicality of the Rockets. Jonathan Kuminga is capable of being that type of player. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Warriors want Kuminga to play like Andre Igoudala. That would involve more cutting and dunking and less having the ball in his hands. Kuminga has been on a championship run with the Warriors before, and they’ll need him to stay locked in for when his number is called.