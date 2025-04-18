Kings’ Domantas Sabonis says the team’s biggest need this offseason is to acquire a PG

The Kings’ 2024-25 season ended on Wednesday vs. the Mavericks. Sacramento was in the #9 vs. #10 play-in game and lost 120-106 to Dallas.

With the season over, the Kings had exit interviews with the media on Thursday. All-star PF Domantas Sabonis spoke to reporters and had some interesting comments. Sabonis said the team’s biggest need this offseason is to acquire a PG. Will Sacramento address that need ahead of the 2025-26 season?

Domantas Sabonis believes the team needs to add a PG this offseason

“The biggest thing is that we need a point guard. – Domantas Sabonis on the Sacramento Kings (Via @BrendenNunesNBA ) pic.twitter.com/oCO3Hqrwtf — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) April 17, 2025



On Thursday, Domanatas Sabonis and other Kings players spoke with the media for the last time this season. During these exit interviews, Sabonis covered several topics. First off, he discussed the team’s need to acquire a PG. For four seasons, Sabonis was teammates with De’Aaron Fox. An all-star PG who played eight-and-a-half seasons for Sacramento. However, the Kings traded Fox at the 2024-25 deadline to the Spurs.

Fox was a high-level PG in his time with the Kings, but they were willing to part ways. Domantas Sabonis believes the team needs to acquire a new PG this offseason. They have plenty of talent in their starting lineup with DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Domantas Sabonis. However, the level of production at PG was not the same when Fox was traded.

Domantas Sabonis said he loves playing for Sacramento and wants to stay with the team. Additionally, Sabonis said he wants to be involved in decision-making during the offseason. That leads you to believe that he was unhappy with the moves the team has made in the past. Possibly trading away an all-star PG like De’Aaron Fox. Will the Kings give Sabonis more control this offseason, and can they acquire a PG to elevate the team’s play?