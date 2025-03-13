LeBron James Returns To Los Angeles As Groin Makes Progress

LeBron James has returned to Los Angeles with good progress made on his strained left groin. He made the trip back based on a medical recommendation.

There is now belief that James may not need to miss more than two weeks.

That could put James in position to return just in time for the Lakers’ four-game East coast road trip beginning March 24th.

In his age 40 season, James is averaging a mind boggling 25.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. He is also shooting 51.7 percent from the field including 38.4 percent from three-point range.

The Lakers are 0-2 on their current four-game road trip with losses to the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. James was injured late in the game against the Celtics.

Lakers Can Breathe Huge Sigh Of Relief

There are plenty of fans who would have had flashbacks to 2018 and James tearing his left groin on Christmas Day. James missed 17 games due to that injury. In this case, that would have meant missing pretty much the remainder of the regular season.

James calmed nerves when saying that this injury didn’t feel as bad, and the potential timeline of a couple weeks is great news all things considered.

The Lakers have looked a much improved team since the addition of Luka Doncic and were surging up the standings until the injury. Reaching as high as second in the West, the Lakers will now do well to hang onto third place until James’ return.

Award Season At Stake For James Early Return

James has played in 58 games so far this season, meaning he will have to play in at least seven more games to be eligible for end-of-season awards.

The most likely recognition he could receive is an All-NBA spot. Considering all the injuries that have eliminated candidates like Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, and Victor Wembanyama, James reaching the mark should put him firmly in the mix.

Having made his 21st All-Star appearance in February, James is now seeking a 21st All-NBA selection.