March Madness Bracket Tips: Predicting The Score Of The National Title Game

Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch Sports Editor

Colin Lynch

Updated March 18, 2025

It’s the moment every bracket hopeful dreams of—standing atop the leaderboard, one pick away from victory. And then, there it is: a tie.

Bracket pools can be unpredictable, shaped by buzzer-beaters, Cinderella runs, and unforeseen collapses. But when two entries sit deadlocked at the top, a tiebreaker decides the winner. That tiebreaker? The total combined score of the national championship game.

So, how do you make the best guess? It’s part science, part instinct, and a little bit of luck.

History as Your Guide

March Madness lives up to its name for a reason—nothing ever follows a script. Yet, history leaves clues. If you’re looking for an edge in your bracket pool, start with the numbers.

Over the last 10 national championship games, the final combined scores have ranged from as low as 114 points (UConn vs. Kentucky in 2014) to as high as 162 (Virginia vs. Texas Tech in 2019, which included overtime). But if you average those numbers out, the sweet spot lands at 140.2 total points.

Here’s a closer look at the last 10 championship game totals:

  • 2024: UConn 75, Purdue 60 (135 total)
  • 2023: UConn 76, San Diego State 59 (135)
  • 2022: Kansas 72, North Carolina 69 (141)
  • 2021: Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70 (156)
  • 2019: Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT) (162)
  • 2018: Villanova 79, Michigan 62 (141)
  • 2017: North Carolina 71, Gonzaga 65 (136)
  • 2016: Villanova 77, North Carolina 74 (151)
  • 2015: Duke 68, Wisconsin 63 (131)
  • 2014: UConn 60, Kentucky 54 (114)

Since 2000, the average combined total in the men’s national title game is 141 points. But college basketball is anything but predictable. In 2011, Butler and UConn combined for just 94 points in one of the lowest-scoring championship games ever. On the other end of the spectrum, Baylor and Gonzaga’s up-tempo 2021 matchup saw 156 points.

Does the Regular Season Matter?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that tournament games are drastically different from regular-season play when it comes to scoring. In reality, the numbers are remarkably similar.

During the 2024-25 regular season, teams averaged 74 points per game, a slight uptick from the previous year’s 73.5. That translates to 148 total points per game on average—a number not far from the championship game trends.

While nerves and higher stakes can occasionally lead to lower scores in the Final Four, the offensive flow of the sport remains consistent. Championship game totals generally fall between 140 and 155 points, aligning with regular-season trends.

Finding the Magic Number

So, what’s the ideal tiebreaker guess for your bracket?

  • Want to play it safe? History suggests 140-145 points is a reliable window.
  • Think it’ll be a defensive slugfest? Drop your number closer to 130-135.
  • Expecting a fast-paced shootout? Aim for 150-155.

The reality is, no perfect formula exists. March Madness is unpredictable, filled with twists that no analytics model can fully account for. But if history, trends, and gut instinct meet at one place, it’s this: somewhere between 140 and 150 points is your best bet.

When your bracket pool comes down to one final number, let the numbers guide you—but don’t be afraid to embrace the madness.

List of NCAA Tournament Championship Scores & Totals Since 1987

Year Final Score Total Points
2024 UConn 75, Purdue 60 135
2023 UConn 76, San Diego State 59 135
2022 Kansas 72, UNC 69 141
2021 Baylor 86, Gonzaga 70 146
2020 No tournament (COVID) N/A
2019 Virginia 85, Texas Tech 77 (OT) 162
2018 Villanova 79, Michigan 62 141
2017 UNC 71, Gonzaga 65 136
2016 Villanova 77, UNC 74 151
2015 Duke 68, Wisconsin 63 131
2014 UConn 60, Kentucky 54 114
2013 Louisville 82, Michigan 76 158
2012 Kentucky 67, Kansas 59 126
2011 UConn 53, Butler 41 94
2010 Duke 61, Butler 59 120
2009 UNC 89, Michigan State 72 161
2008 Kansas 75, Memphis 68 (OT) 143
2007 Florida 84, Ohio State 75 159
2006 Florida 73, UCLA 57 140
2005 UNC 75, Illinois 70 145
2004 UConn 82, Georgia Tech 73 155
2003 Syracuse 81, Kansas 78 159
2002 Maryland 64, Indiana 52 106
2001 Duke 82, Arizona 72 154
2000 Michigan State 89, Florida 76 165
1999 UConn 77, Duke 74 151
1998 Kentucky 78, Utah 69 147
1997 Arizona 84, Louisville 79 (OT) 163
1996 Kentucky 76, Syracuse 67 143
1995 UCLA 89, Arkansas 78 167
1994 Arkansas 76, Duke 72 148
1993 UNC 77, Michigan 71 148
1992 Duke 71, Michigan 51 122
1991 Duke 72, Kansas 65 137
1990 UNLV 103, Duke 73 186
1989 Michigan 80, Seton Hall 79 (OT) 159
1988 Kansas 83, Oklahoma 79 162
1987 Indiana 74, Syracuse 73 144