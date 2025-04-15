Mavs’ Nico Harrison cowardly did not allow cameras or recording devices when speaking to the media Tuesday

NBA

In 2023-24, the Dallas Mavericks made several moves at the deadline to upgrade the team. They acquired players like P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford. 

Dallas made a run to the NBA Finals last season with Luka Doncic leading the team. At the 2024-25 deadline, GM Nico Harrison made a baffling move and traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers. Since then, Harrison has received a ton of backlash and has heard his fair share of criticism. On Tuesday, Nico Harrison cowardly did not allow cameras or recording devices when speaking with select members of the media.

Nico Harrison continues to make himself look like a fool


Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and executive Rick Welts met with the media on Tuesday. However, it wasn’t a typical media session. Dallas only spoke with select members of the media and they were given less than 24 hours notice. Additionally, the note clearly stated that cameras and recording devices would not be permitted. With no recording devices, the Mavs said there would be an audio transcript released from the meeting.

As of now, there is little to no information about the meeting. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon was one of the select media members who spoke with the team on Tuesday, MacMahon went to X and said “defense wins championships” was the phrase used most often by Harriosn and Welts. MacMahon said he will have full coverage of the meeting later today.

Mavericks fans have turned on the organization and Nico Harrison for trading Luka Doncic as they did. Harrison only spoke with one team to trade Doncic. He could have spoken with several teams and gotten a massive trade package in return. Instead, Harrison only spoke with the Lakers and got far less than what Doncic was truly worth. Nico Harrison is fighting to save his job at this point. The Mavericks went from NBA Finals contenders to the laughing stock of the NBA in less than a year. One man is to blame, Nico Harrison.