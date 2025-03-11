After eight seasons at the helm, Mike Neighbors is out as Arkansas’ women’s basketball coach. The school announced his resignation, but the situation is more complex than a simple farewell. Despite stepping down, Neighbors will receive a buyout exceeding $1 million, raising questions about how “mutual” this parting actually was.

Why Mike Neighbors Was Fired

Neighbors, an Arkansas native, was hired in 2017 with hopes of making the Razorbacks a consistent SEC contender. Early on, he showed flashes of success, leading the team to two NCAA Tournament appearances and at one point reaching No. 10 in the AP rankings. But the last two seasons were brutal.

Arkansas went 10-22 this season, their worst record since 1981, and finished just 9-23 in SEC play over the past two years. That kind of slide makes any coach vulnerable, no matter their history with the program.

What Was Mike Neighbors’ Buyout?

Neighbors is leaving Arkansas with over $1 million, but if he wasn’t fired, how is that the case?

Neighbors signed a contract extension in 2021 that ran through the 2027-28 season. His salary was set to increase from $600,000 to $700,000 annually starting in July 2023. The deal included a standard buyout clause: if Arkansas fired him without cause, they’d owe him 70% of his remaining contract. If he left voluntarily, he had to pay a decreasing buyout to the school.

However, with this being framed as a resignation, Neighbors is still walking away with over $1 million. That suggests the school and Neighbors reached a negotiated settlement—essentially a soft firing. If Arkansas had outright fired him, the financial hit would have been even worse.

What’s Next for Arkansas?

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek now faces a crucial hire. The SEC is a brutal league, and Arkansas needs a coach who can elevate the program fast. Possible candidates include:

Kelly Rae Finley (Florida) – She stabilized Florida after an interim stint and could be ready for a bigger job.

– She stabilized Florida after an interim stint and could be ready for a bigger job. Amaka Agugua-Hamilton (Virginia) – A rising name in coaching circles with a track record of success.

– A rising name in coaching circles with a track record of success. Mark Campbell (TCU) – Known for turning around programs quickly.

Whoever takes over inherits a struggling team but also a passionate fanbase and the resources to rebuild.

What’s Next for Neighbors?

Despite the rough finish, Neighbors is a respected coach with deep ties to the women’s basketball world. He could land another head coaching job, though likely at a mid-major, or take a year off before jumping back in.

His time at Arkansas will be remembered for early success and a disappointing finish. Now, the Razorbacks will try to reset, while Neighbors looks for his next move.