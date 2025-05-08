As the NBA continues to trend towards tall, big lineups, Ryan Kalkbrenner shouldn’t have trouble finding a home. He’s an elite college basketball player who dominated at Creighton and should find success as a rim defender and finisher at the next level. How much will teams value an older prospect without much upside compared to a high floor and perceived safety?

Team: Creighton

Height: 7’2

Weight: 252

Wingspan: 7’5

Age: 23.4 (January 17, 2002)

Ryan Kalkbrenner— Center, Creighton (23.4 years old)

NBA Comparison: Walker Kessler, Luke Kornet

Centers like Walker Kessler and Luke Kornet add value with elite paint protection, blocking shots, forcing misses and deterring shots at the hoop. We’ve seen Kornet especially expand his shooting range at times throughout his career and Kalkbrenner could emulate that on the right team. We’ve seen players like this contribute winning minutes in elite rotations and Kalkbrenner could do the same in the NBA.

Strengths

Towering frame and standing reach let him block and alter shots and deter rim attempts entirely

Elite play finisher with great size, coordination and soft touch

Thrived in a diverse offensive role at Creighton as a post creator, roller and playmaking hub

Expanded his 3-point shooting range and driving game late in his college career

Positive decision maker who takes care of the ball on offense and rarely overextends on defense

Developed into a truly dominant college basketball player on both ends over his career

Weaknesses

Lack of strength limits his ability to carve out post position, rebound and defend the basket

Not overly physical and willing to create and absorb contact

Can struggle to bother elite athletes on both sides of the floor without great explosiveness

Limited passing vision, especially targeting interior passes

Offensive role: Rim Runner/Offensive Hub

Defensive role: Paint Protector

2025 NBA Draft Projection: Round 1, Pick 20-30

NBA teams know what they’re getting with Ryan Kalkbrenner. He’ll improve his future squad’s interior defense and provide a play-making outlet on offense, even if his athletic limitations could cap his theoretical ceiling. For teams needing competent center play, Kalkbrenner would be a reasonable choice even in the top 20 due to the boost he could provide for a team’s floor.