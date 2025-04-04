NBA Fines Grizzlies’ Ja Morant $75K for Finger-Gun Gestures

The NBA has levied a $75,000 fine on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, the league announced Friday. This comes a day after Morant again used his finger-gun gesture to celebrate making 3-pointers. It’s the second time this week that Morant heard from the league about mimicking the act of using a gun during a game.

“Morant was previously warned by the league office that this gesture could be interpreted in a negative light. The gestures were made by Morant during the Grizzlies’ 110-108 victory over the Miami Heat on April 3 at Kaseya Center,” said Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

The following was released by the NBA: pic.twitter.com/rQfUDpj1Ao — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 4, 2025



The league office issued the first warning after Morant and Golden State’s Buddy Hield made the gesture at one another during a Grizzlies-Warriors game on Tuesday.

However, the message was ignored by Morant, considering he made similar gestures in Thursday’s game after all three of his made 3-pointers. The third instance was not shown on the TNT broadcast of the game.

During Thursday night’s game at Miami, Morant made a 3-pointer in the first quarter, then turned toward the Memphis bench with his left arm fully extended, his right thumb pointed in the air and his index and middle fingers pressed together.

NBA Suspended Ja Morant Twice In 2023

This is not the first time Morant has received disciplinary action from the league. That should go without saying at this point. The two-time All-Star guard was also issued two suspensions in 2023, leading to him missing 33 games and costing about $8.3 million in salary.

The first was an eight-game ban for the live streaming of a video in which he brandished a firearm while in an intoxicated state at a Denver-area nightclub. The other was a 25-game ban after posing with a firearm in a car during another live-streamed video.

The NBA said then that Morant “wielded the firearm while knowing that he was being recorded and that the recording was being live streamed on Instagram Live, despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined.”

After making the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Grizzlies over Miami, Morant was asked about criticism and whether or not it has negatively impacted his career. He said he is “used to it” by now.

“I’m kind of used to it,” Morant said. “I was pretty much a villain for two years now. Every little thing, if somebody can say something negative about me, it’s going to be out there. So, yeah. I don’t care no more.”

In 47 games (all starts) this season, Morant is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, a career-high 1.3 steals, and 30.3 minutes per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 30.3% from deep.

The Grizzlies continue their three-game road trip at Detroit on Saturday.