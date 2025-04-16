NBA SGP Picks April 16: Heat vs. Bulls Parlay Bet With +300 Odds

The Heat and Bulls will face off in a win-or-go-home play-in game on Wednesday night. Miami finished with the 10th-best record in the East and Chicago with the ninth.

That’s why the Bulls will host the Heat on Wednesday. Chicgao was 3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season vs. the Heat. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Heat vs. Bulls with (+300) odds. The Bulls are favored (-1) at home.

Heat vs. Bulls Same Game Parlay Picks

Bam Adebayo Over 9.5 rebounds, Josh Giddey over 8.5 assists, & Tyler Herro Over 22.5 points (+300)

The Miami Heat look to keep their playoff streak alive in the 2025 postseason. To do that, the Heat need to upset the Bulls on the road on Wednesday night. Miami finished with the 10th-best record in the East this season. Chicago finished with the ninth-best record, and they’re hosting the Heat for the #9 vs. #10 play-in game. The Bulls have won three straight games heading into Wednesday. Miami will need strong performances from its top players, including Bam Adebayo. He started 78 of Miami’s 82 games this season. Adebayo averaged 18.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. In four of his last eight games, Adebayo has recorded over 9.5 rebounds. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay on Wednesday.

Chicago traded DeMar DeRozan in the offseason and Zach LaVine during the 2024-25 regular season. The Bulls finished with a 39-43 record and will host the Heat in the #9 vs. #10 play-in game. This is the third consecutive season that Miami and Chicago are facing off in the play-in tournament. The winner of tonight’s game still has to beat the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago was 3-0 vs. Miami in the regular season. Josh Giddey has played at an extremely high level since the All-Star break for the Bulls. For the season, he averages 7.2 assists per game. In seven of his last nine games, Giddey has recorded over 8.5 assists. That is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Wednesday for Heat vs. Bulls.

Miami is searching for its first win of the season on Wednesday vs. the Bulls in 2024-25. During the regular season, the Heat traded Jimmy Butler to the Warriors. This significantly changed the outlook on Miami’s season. The Heat were regular Eastern Conference contenders with Butler in the lineup. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said since Butler was traded. At 37-45, the Heat finished 10th in the East. Their worst regular season record since 2014-15. Leading the Heat in scoring this season was Tyler Herro with 23.9 points per game. That was a new career-high for the 25-year-old. In eight of his last 12 games, Herro has recorded over 22.5 points. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Heat vs. Bulls on Wednesday. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same-game parlay picks have (+300) odds.