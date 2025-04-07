NBA SGP Picks April 7: Kings vs. Pistons Parlay Bet With +300 Odds

The Pistons are at home on Monday to face the Kings. It’s the second and final meeting in the regular season between Detroit and Sacramento.

Earlier this season, the Pistons beat the Kings 114-113. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Kings vs. Pistons with (+300) odds. Detroit is favored by seven points at home.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Apr. 7, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, April 7

Kings vs. Pistons Same Game Parlay Picks

DeMar DeRozan Over 22.5 points, Cade Cunningham over 7.5 assists, & Domantas Sabonis Over 11.5 rebounds (+300)

On Monday, the Kings are on the road to face the Pistons. Sacramento is 3-7 in their last 10 games but has won two straight. At 38-40, they are ninth in the Western Conference with four games left. That includes their matchup tonight vs. Detroit. The Kings are still fighting to hold a play-in spot in the West. Only half a game separates themselves and the Mavericks in 10th. For the 2024-25 season, DeMar DeRozan has started 73 of the team’s 78 games. He’s averaging (22.3) points per game this season. In three of his last four games, DeRozan has scored over 22.5 points. That is the first leg of our three-leg parlay for Kings vs. Pistons on Monday.

For the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Pistons have clinched a spot in the postseason. Through 78 games, the team is 43-35 this season. Detroit is 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are coming off a 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies on Saturday. Cade Cunningham led the team offensively with 25 points. He’s started 67 of their 78 games this season. Cunningham averages (25.7) points and (9.1) assists per game. The 23-year-old was named a first-time all-star in 2024-25. His points and assists per game is a new career-high. In two of his last three games, Cunningham has recorded over 7.5 assists. That is the second of three legs for our Kings vs. Pistons parlay.

Domanatas Sabonis is in his ninth professional season, his fourth with the Kings. The 28-year-old was traded from the Pacers to the Kings at the 2021-22 deadline. For six consecutive seasons, Sabonis has averaged a double-double. Additionally, it’s the third straight season that he will lead the NBA in rebounds per game. His (13.9) per game is a new career-high. Sabonis has started 66 of Sacramento’s 78 games in 2024-25. He averages (19.2) points, (13.9) rebounds, and (6.1) assists. He also leads the NBA with (10.1) defensive rebounds per game. In six of his last eight games, Sabonis has recorded over 11.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay for Kings vs. Pistons on Monday. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+300) odds.