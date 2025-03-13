On Thursday, March 13, there are five NBA games for fans to watch and bet on. Two of them are nationally televised games on TNT. The first is at 7:30 p.m. EST when the Lakers are on the road to face the Bucks.

It’s the first of two meetings this season between Los Angeles and Milwaukee. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for Lakers vs. Bucks with (+350) odds. Milwaukee is favored by six and a half points.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 13, 2025

NBA SGP Picks March 13: Lakers vs. Bucks Parlay Bet With +350 Odds

Same Game Parlay for Lakers vs. Bucks:

Damian Lillard Over 3.5 three-pointers, Austin Reaves Under 22.5 points, & Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 11.5 rebounds (+350)

The Bucks are on a three-game losing streak heading into their matchups vs. the Lakers on Thursday. Milwaukee, Indiana, and Detroit are all 18.5 games back in the East. Tonight’s game vs. the Lakers is important if Milwaukee wants to host a playoff series in round one. All-star PG Damian Lillard is averaging (25.3) points per game this season. He is taking (9.1) three-pointers per game this season. The first leg of this three-leg parlay is Lillard over 3.5 threes. He’s done that in 11 of his last 22 games.

Los Angeles is 8-2 in their last 10 games but have lost two in a row. On top of that, LeBron James is out due to a groin injury. The Lakers are coming off a 111-108 loss to Brooklyn on Monday. Austin Reaves is averaging a career-high (18.8) points per game in 2024-25. In 13 of his last 20 games, the 26-year-old has recorded fewer than 22.5 points. That is the second leg of this three-leg parlay.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is having another dominant season for the Bucks. For the eighth consecutive season, Giannis is averaging a double-double. In 52 starts this season, the 30-year-old is averaging (30.7) points, (12.1) rebounds, (5.9) assists, and (1.2) blocks per game. Antetokounmpo’s (12.1) rebounds per game is the third-highest average of his career. In 12 of his last 19 games, Giannis has over 11.5 rebounds. That is the third and final leg of this three-leg parlay. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, this parlay has (+350) odds.