NBA SGP Picks March 27: Grizzlies vs. Thunder Parlay Bet With +375 Odds

Thursday will be the fourth and final meeting in the 2024-25 regular season between Memphis and Oklahoma City. The Grizzlies are winless in each of the previous three matchups.

Oklahoma City is at home tonight when they host the Grizzlies. Ja Morant will not be available for Memphis. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Grizzlies vs. Thunder with (+375) odds.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 27, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, March 27

Grizzlies vs. Thunder Same Game Parlay Picks

Chet Holmgren Over 7.5 rebounds, Desmond Bane Over 19.5 points, & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 6.5 assists (+475)

With 10 games left in the 2024-25 regular season, the Thunder have a 13.5-game lead in the West. Oklahoma City will be the #1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs in 2025. The Thunder were the #1 seed in 2024 but lost in the second round to Dallas. Many analysts around the NBA believe the Thunder are still unproven and need to make a deep playoff run. Chet Holmgren has only played in 25 games due to injury this season. He averages (8.4) rebounds per game. In seven of his last 13 contests, Holmgren has had over 7.5 rebounds. That is the first of three legs for our Grizzlies vs. Thunder parlay on Thursday.

Against the Thunder, the Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant due to a hamstring injury. He’s played in 43 of their 72 games this season. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are fifth in the Western Conference with 10 games left to play. When Ja Morant is out, SG Desmond Bane will step up and take more shots for Memphis. He averages (19.0) points per game this season. That is down from his career-high (23.7) per game last season. In 14 of his last 21 contests, Bane has scored over 19.5 points. That is the second leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday night.

Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is arguably having his most dominant season in the NBA. His (32.8) points per game and (6.3) assists are both career-highs. Additionally, his (32.8) points, (21.7) field goal attempts, and (8.1) free throw attempts per game leads the league. This is SGA’s third consecutive season averaging at least 30+ points per game. He’s played in 69 of the Thunder’s 72 games this season. He is the front-runner to win MVP in 2024-25. SGA has had over 6.5 assists in 13 of his last 18 games. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Thursday for Grizzlies vs. Thunder. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+375) odds.