NBA SGP Picks March 28: Suns vs. Timberwolves Parlay Bet With +320 Odds

On Friday, March 28, the Suns and Timberwolves will meet for the fourth and final time in the 2024-25 regular season. Phoenix is winless in three attempts vs. Minnesota this season.

They’re trying to avoid a clean sweep by the Timberwolves. Below, we’ll look at a same-game parlay for the Suns vs. Timberwolves with (+320) odds. Minnesota is (-7) at home tonight vs. Phoenix.

Note: Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, Accurate as of Mar. 28, 2025

NBA Same Game Parlay Picks, March 28

Suns vs. Timberwolves Same Game Parlay Picks

Julius Randle Under 17.5 points, Devin Booker Over 6.5 assists, & Anthony Edwards Over 3.5 three-pointers (+320)

In late September, the Knicks made a shocking move when they traded Julius Randle to the Timberwolves. He spent five seasons in New York before they moved on from him. Randle has played in 60 of Minnesota’s 73 games this season. The 30-year-old missed 13 straight games due to a groin injury. Julius Randle is averaging (18.6) points per game in 2024-25 compared to (24.0) in 2023-24 with the Knicks. In seven of his last 12 games, Randle has scored under 17.5 points. That is the first of three legs for our Suns vs. Timberwolves parlay on Friday night.

The 2024-25 season is Devin Booker’s 10th year with the Suns. He is Phoenix’s all-time leading scorer with 16,239 points and counting. In 67 starts this season, Booker is averaging (25.5) points, (4.1) rebounds, and a career-high (7.1) assists per game. Additionally, his (37.4) minutes per game is also a new career-high for the 28-year-old. Phoenix is 6-4 in their last 10 games and is coming off a loss to the Celtics on Wednesday. In six of his last seven games, Devin Booker is averaging over 6.5 assists. That is the second leg of our Suns vs. Timberwolves parlay on Friday.

Heading into their matchup vs. the Suns on Friday, Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves are 41-32. They are 7-3 in their last 10 and are coming off a loss to the Pacers on Monday. The Timberwolves have nine games left this season Friday vs. Phoenix. Edwards is averaging a career-high (27.3) points per game in 2024-25. He’s the only player on Minnesota’s roster averaging 20+ points per game this season. In 11 of his last 21 games, Edwards has made over 3.5 three-pointers. That is the third and final leg of our three-leg parlay on Friday for Suns vs. Timberwolves. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, these NBA same game parlay picks have (+320) odds.