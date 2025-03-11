Nets injury report: D’Angelo Russell (ankle) is out Tuesday night vs. the Cavaliers

With a 111-108 win vs. the Lakers on Monday night, the Nets improved to 22-42 this season. The team has 18 games left in 2024-25. That includes the second game of a back-to-back on Tuesday vs. the Cavs.

Cleveland is on a 14-game win streak and Brooklyn will have their hands full tonight. The Nets will be without PG D’Angelo Russell. He’s listed as out due to right ankle injury management.

D’Angelo Russell will not be available tonight vs. the Cavaliers

To begin the 2024-25 season, D’Angelo Russell was a member of the Lakers. He played in 29 games for Los Angeles and made 10 starts. Russell averaged (12.4) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (4.1) assists per game. In late December 2024, the Lakers traded Russell to the Brooklyn Nets. D’Angelo Russell previously played two seasons with Brooklyn in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Averaging (21.1) points, (3.9) rebounds, (7.2) assists, and (1.2) steals per game in 2018-19, Russell earned the first and only all-star selection so far in his career.

In 21 games with the Nets in 2024-25, D’Angelo Russell has made 18 starts. He is averaging (13.8) points, (2.8) rebounds, (5.7) assists, and (1.2) steals per game. His overall shooting numbers are down but Russell has served as the starting PG for Brooklyn. Against the Lakers on Monday, Russell played 28 minutes to help the Nets beat the Lakers. It was a hard-fought 111-108 win for Brooklyn.

The 29-year-old will not be available on Tuesday night in Brooklyn’s second game of a back-to-back. Cleveland will host the Nets tonight. According to Odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Cavs are 17-point favorites vs. Brooklyn. The Nets are coming off an improbable win vs. the Lakers. Who will step up for Brooklyn on Tuesday with D’Angelo Russell out. Another guard will have to handle the play-making duties. We’ve seen point-forward Trendon Watford come off the bench and help move the ball with the second unit. Can the Nets end Cleveland’s 14-game win streak?