Rutgers’ Dylan Harper has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft

Any player who wishes to enter the NBA draft must declare no later than 60 days before. Their name can be withdrawn up to 10 days before the June draft.

On Monday, March 31, former top-three recruit Dylan Harper decided on his future. The 19-year-old went on ESPN’s “NBA Today” and declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. He is leaving Rutgers for the league after one season.

Dylan Harper is ready to take his talents to the next level

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper announced on NBA Today that he will declare for the 2025 NBA draft. (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/g0RNrvOYrz — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 31, 2025



In 2024-25, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights finished 15-17 and 8-12 in the Big 10. It was a disappointing season for Rutgers will the talent they had. Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey were the top three players in their recruiting class out of high school. Despite having two of the best players in the country, Rutgers was not able to turn that into team success. However, Dylan Harper still had a productive season with the Scarlet Knights.

Harper averaged (19.4) points, (4.0) rebounds, (4.6) assists and (1.4) steals per game. He started 28 of 29 games he played in for Rutgers in 2024-25. Additionally, Harper shot (.333) from beyond the arc. The 19-year-old has drawn NBA comparisons to James Harden. Harper is a lefty PG with an incredible basketball IQ.

At six-foot-six, Harper is the size of a modern-day PG like Cade Cunningham or Shai Gilgeous-Alexader. Harper has all the physical tools to be an all-star at the next level. Scouts around the league widely view Harper as a consensus top-three pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Cooper Flagg will be the first overall pick and Harper has the chance to go #2. Last season, his (19.4) points per game was the fifth-most of any player in the Big 10. What does the future hold for Dylan Harper in the NBA?