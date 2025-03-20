Seth Greenberg March Madness 2025 Bracket, Predictions & Expert Picks

ESPN college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg has unveiled his March Madness bracket and expert picks for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Greenberg’s Final Four features No. 1 Duke, No. 1 Florida, No. 2 Michigan State, and No. 2 Tennessee. The former two-time ACC Coach of the Year also has Florida defeating Duke in the National Championship.

Greenberg’s full bracket can be viewed here.

“Michigan State, Auburn… This is another one of my upsets. Michigan State, they have depth in their frontcourt. The depth in their frontcourt [will] wear down Johni Broom. … The speed of the game in transition,” he said on Monday’s My Bracket segment.

Florida went 30-4 this season and defeated Tennessee in the SEC Tournament championship to win its first conference championship since 2014. The Gators are entering the NCAA Tournament on a six-game win streak, with five victories coming against teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Greenberg has No. 2 Michigan State taking down No. 1 overall seed Auburn in the South Region to reach the Final Four. Both teams had a similar ending to their seasons, losing in the semifinals of their respective conference tournaments.

The ESPN analyst also believes No. 1 Florida will defeat No. 2 Michigan State in the West Region. Unlike the Spartans, the Gators dominated the SEC Tournament to win the conference title.

As for the East Region, Greenberg has No. 1 Duke advancing to the Final Four. The Blue Devils won the ACC championship despite missing Cooper Flagg for the final two games. Fellow freshman Kon Knueppel stepped up and won ACC Tournament MVP.

Lastly, Greenberg has No. 2 Tennessee in the Midwest Region facing Duke in the Final Four. The Volunteers beat Auburn in the SEC Tournament, but they lost to Florida in the championship.

No. 1 Florida finished its regular season with a record of 30-4 (14-4 in SEC). The Gators ended non-conference play with a 13-0 record and No. 6 ranking in the AP Poll, which was their highest ranking in seven years.

The Gators were able to defeat five top-10 teams, two of which were against No. 1 squads (Auburn and Tennessee). Greenberg ends his bracket picking Florida to defeat Duke for the National Championship.

“Now we got a Florida-Duke championship game. My champion, to me, is the most explosive, deepest, most talented team, and a team that was put together through the portal but multiple-year portal guys, and a lot of mid-major transfers. I got Walter Clayton [Jr.] and Florida cutting down the nets,” Greenberg said.

While on Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Greenberg added more to his prediction.

““I’ve got Noah’s Ark – I’ve got Florida. Florida is this year’s UConn,” Greenberg mentioned. “The backcourt with depth and shotmaking, Walter Clayton Jr. is a lottery pick, he’s the best guard in the country. Their frontcourt, they have athleticism and skill with Alex Condon.

“His skill set is great, but [Rueben] Chinyelu, he gives them a frontcourt guy. “They run the floor, they seal, they offensive rebound, they defend, and they’ve got shotmakers all over the floor. I’m going to do right like this (Gator chomp) with the Florida Gators.”

Last season, Florida went 24-12 (11-7 in SEC) to finish in sixth place. In the SEC Tournament, the Gators beat Georgia, Alabama, and Texas A&M to advance to the championship game, where they would fall to Auburn.

The Gators earned an at-large bid to the 2024 NCAA Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the South Region, where they lost to Colorado 102-100 in the First Round.