Tom Izzo Becomes Big Ten’s All-Time Winningest Men’s Basketball Coach

Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans made history this week, propelling Izzo into No.1 on the list of Big Ten basketball’s winningest coaches.

For nearly three decades, Tom Izzo has been the heartbeat of Michigan State basketball. On Saturday night in Champaign, he cemented his legacy as a Big Ten icon.

With the Spartans’ 79-65 win over Illinois, Izzo notched his 354th conference victory, surpassing the legendary Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins by a head coach. A record that stood for decades now belongs to a coach whose relentless drive, passion, and consistency have defined an era.

"Folks, you have witnessed history." 🗣️🎙️ Tom Izzo just passed late legend Bob Knight for the most career @bigten conference wins (354) 🙌#B1GMBBall pic.twitter.com/CzNA4Jz0L2 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 16, 2025

Izzo Passes Legendary IU Head Coach Bob Knight

Tom Izzo’s journey to history was anything but easy. He matched Knight’s record with a dramatic comeback win over Oregon, then had a chance to break it Tuesday night at home against Indiana—fittingly, the program Knight built into a powerhouse. But the Hoosiers spoiled that opportunity, pulling off a 71-67 upset. The moment, however, was delayed, not denied.

Hired in 1995, Tom Izzo has transformed Michigan State into a perennial contender. He has led the Spartans to the NCAA Tournament in every season where it was possible, captured 10 regular-season Big Ten titles, and reached eight Final Fours. His crowning achievement came in 2000, when he led Michigan State to a national championship—the last time a Big Ten team has cut down the nets. Inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016, Izzo now holds a 727-300 career record, trailing only seven active Division I coaches in career wins.

For a moment, Saturday’s historic win seemed uncertain. Michigan State struggled early, falling behind Illinois in the first half. But as they’ve done so often under Tom Izzo, the Spartans responded. They dominated the second half, outscoring the Illini 42-24 to secure the victory. Jaxon Kohler led the way with a double-double, finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

“I just want to be thankful for the 148 players I coached. Each one of them got a win, and those wins helped me. The presidents, the ADs, my assistant coaches. And over 6 million fans that watched this over those 354 wins, so that’s who I want to thank, Jimmy. I’d turn it in for a banner, but I guess that’s not the way it is right now,” Izzo told Fox Sports’ Jim Jackson after the game.

"I just want to be thankful for the 148 players I coached. Each one of them got a win." Tom Izzo, 354 Big Ten Conference wins 🙌 @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/jrK0OFvBHs — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 16, 2025

Spartans Still Have Massive Dates Left on Their Schedule

Adding to the night’s storyline, Michigan State spoiled Illinois’ planned jersey retirement for Terrence Shannon Jr.—a ceremony made even more awkward when the school mistakenly unveiled his jersey upside down.

Now 20-5 overall and 11-3 in Big Ten play, Michigan State sits just a half-game behind No. 20 Michigan for first place in the conference. The Spartans will look to build on their momentum with two massive showdowns next week: Purdue on Tuesday, and a rivalry clash with Michigan on Friday.

A milestone was reached. A legacy secured. And for Tom Izzo, the pursuit of greatness continues.