USC’s JuJu Watkins will miss the remainder of March Madness with a torn ACL

On Monday, the #1 seed USC Trojans hosted the #9 Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Round of 32. USC finished 28-3 during the regular season and 17-1 in the Big 10.

The Trojans won the Big 10 conference tournament and an automatic bid into March Madness. In the Round of 32, USC was at home to face Mississippi State. In the first quarter, All-American guard JuJu Watkins went down with an injury. She had to be helped off the court and did not return to the game. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Watkins tore her ACL. Her season is now over.

USC’s JuJu Watkins is a household name for women’s college basketball over the last two seasons. The 19-year-old has been a star for the Trojans. As a freshman in 2023-24, Watkins averaged (27.1) points, (7.3) rebounds, (3.3) assists. (2.3) steals, and (1.6) blocks per game. Last season, Watkins and the Trojans made a run to the Elite 8 and lost to the UConn Huskies.

JuJu Watkins has made 33 starts for USC in 2024-25. She averages (23.9) points, (6.8) rebounds, (3.4) assists, (2.2) steals, and (1.8) blocks per game. It’s been another impressive season for Watkins. Against Mississippi State on Monday, Watkins suffered a torn ACL. A team spokesperson said that Watkins will need surgery and then will start rehabilitation.

Losing Watkins at this point in the season is a massive hit to USC. After Watkins, KiKi Inafen’s (18.6) points per game are the next closest. Inafen scored a season-high 36 points on Monday to help the Trojans beat the Bulldogs. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb said she was “rattled” when Watkins was on the ground in pain. Now, her team is without one of the best players in all of college basketball. How far can the Trojans make it without JuJu Watkins?