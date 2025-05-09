With 6:03 remaining in the second quarter, Trayce Jackson-Davis blocked Anthony Edwards and sent him to a hard fall. While the Wolves star was already on the floor, the Warriors forward inadvertently landed on his left ankle. The 23-year-old remained holding his leg while the play continued at the other end.

Minnesota big man Rudy Gobert finally stopped the play by fouling opponent Jimmy Butler, and his team called a timeout while leading 37-19. Jaden McDaniels then subbed in for the Ant Man, who exited through the tunnel helped by members of the Timberwolves medical staff.

“This one, I was really worried about, actually,” said his coach Chris Finch after they beat Golden State on Thursday night. “This one, I was really planning on not seeing him the rest of the game, to be honest with you.”

In charge of the medical staff, David Hines proceeded to guide Edwards through a series of tests on the ankle, “Once we got to like the third movement in my ankle, I’m like, ‘All right, it’s starting to feel good. If we tape it, I’ll see how it feels,'” Edwards said.

The 23-year-old then added: “[Hines] does a great job of making sure I’m good before I get out there, so big shoutout to David.” Anthony ended up playing better after he returned to the court, scoring 13 of his 20 points on 4-for-6 shooting and grabbing five of his nine rebounds.

“My man’s got an immortal ankle,” said Wolves teammate Josh Minott said as Edwards, who also added five assists, three steals and a block to his performance, was still attending reporters in the locker room.

“He’s one of the more resilient people that I know,” Julius Randle also praised his co-star. “Nothing holds him down. He never misses games. For as much attention and effort teams do to try to stop him, he’s never one to sit out a game. … I don’t know, he’s like Ironman. I’ve seen him get hit, get knocked down so many times.”