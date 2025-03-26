After Stephen Curry suffered from a pelvic contusion this past weekend, he’s missed out on two-consecutive games. Even though the guard was able to train with his teammate and seemed healthy, he sat out Tuesday night’s 112-86 loss to Miami, in Jimmy Butler’s first return to South Beach.

Before the match came to a start, coach Steve Kerr revealed that the all-time NBA leader in three-pointers had felt something toward the end of his individual workout on Monday, and the staff decided that it was best to give him more time to recover.

Golden State hope to have the 37-year-old back in action by Friday, when they face New Orleans in Louisiana. “He worked out and looked good,” said the Warriors tactician. “But at the very end of the workout, just one movement that he made just didn’t quite feel right.”

“Knowing the schedule, knowing we’ve got the next two days off, I think it’ll be a full week when he returns. We expect him to return into New Orleans. We’ll see … a full week off and that could really take care of the injury and regenerate, recharge his batteries. So I think that’s a good plan,” Kerr added.

Curry missed out on an important contest for Golden State, but especially for Butler, who left the Heat in bad terms. According to their coach, Steph really wanted to be there for his new teammate during the game. “Steph feels an obligation always to be there for his teammates, regardless of the circumstances.

“He’s an amazing teammate, and he wants to get back as soon as possible, mainly so we can win games and climb the ladder in the playoff race,” Steve Kerr expressed on Monday. “But no doubt he wants to be there for Jimmy, too. And it’s one of the things I love about Steph—he’s always there for his guys.”

In a recent interview, Victor Oladipo, who spent eleven seasons in the NBA and shared the court with many superstar, shared his thoughts over why he believes Stephen Curry to be the greatest basketball player of all time. “You look at him, and he was supposed to be playing golf, and now he’s out there hitting shots like that,“ the veteran said, convinced that the Warriors star truly changed the sport and made it more competitive.