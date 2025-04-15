NBA

Warriors look to end 0-3 play-in game skid as they face the Grizzlies on Tuesday night

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated4 mins ago on April 15, 2025

Warriors vs. Grizzlies pic

On Tuesday evening, the Warriors will host the Grizzlies for the #7 vs. #8 play-in game. Golden State and Memphis finished with a 48-34 record this season. 

The Warriors were 3-1 against the Grizzlies in the regular season and that gave them the tiebreaker for the #7 seed. In their team history, the Warriors are 0-3 in the play-in tournament. That includes losses in 2021, 2022, and 2024. That loss in 2022 was to the Grizzlies. Can Golden State end their play-in game skid tonight against Memphis?

Will this version of the Warriors win their first play-in game?


It took until the final day of the 2024-25 regular season for the Western Conference to have the playoff seedings set. Teams were battling for positioning, including the Warriors and Grizzlies. On Sunday, April 13, the Warriors lost in OT to the Clippers. If they had won that game, Golden State would have finished with the same record as the Timberwolves. The Warriors had the tiebreaker against Minnesota and would have been a top-six seed and avoided the play-in tournament.

Unfortunately, the Warriors lost and they are stuck in the play-in. All-time, Golden State is 0-3 in the play-in, including a loss to Memphis in 2022. According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Warriors are (-7) against the Grizzlies. Tonight will be Jimmy Butler’s first postseason game with Golden State. We’ve seen Butler take his game to another level in the playoffs as a member of the Heat. If the Warriors can get that type of production from Butler, they can make a deep postseason run.

A win tonight for the Warriors would be massive. It’s the difference between playing the Rockets or Thunder in the first round. Golden State was 3-1 in the regular season against Houston. The Warriors’ biggest flaw coming into the playoffs is the size of their roster. Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are their tallest starters at 6’6 and 6’7. They’ll be facing 6’10 Jarren Jackson Jr. and 7’4 Zach Edey. Golden State will have to battle on the glass on Tuesday against the Grizzlies. Can Golden State snap their 0-3 play-in game skid?