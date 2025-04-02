WATCH: Atlanta Hawks fan slips and leaves on a stretcher after an ACL injury

On Tuesday evening, the Hawks were home for their second and final season matchup vs. the Trail Blazers. Atlanta lost 114-110 to Portland on November 17.

Last night, the Hawks lost again to the Trail Blazers, This time by a score of 127-113. Atlanta is 36-39 this season, eighth in the Eastern Conference. During a timeout on Tuesday, the Hawks held a tic-tac-toe-themed competition with two lucky fans. They had to make a shot to get a piece to try and win the game. However, one fan took a nasty spill and left the game on a stretcher. He reportedly suffered an ACL injury.

One Hawks fan suffered an ACL injury on Tuesday night

Whatever prize this Hawks fan was playing for at halftime, it was likely not worth his ACL

It was April 1 on Tuesday, also known as April Fool’s Day. Unfortunately, a fan slipped during an in-game contest and suffered an ACL injury. The Hawks’ social media team had to confirm that this was not a harmless April Fool’s joke. During a timeout on Tuesday, two fans were invited to the court to compete in a small contest.

The two gentlemen were going to compete in a game of tic-tac-toe. However, they had to make a layup and then sprint to halfcourt with one of their pieces to complete the game. One gentleman in a red Hawks hat went to take his first layup and immediately fell to the ground clutching his knee. He stayed on the ground for quite some time before he had to leave the game on a stretcher. An unfortunate injury in what was supposed to be a harmless timeout contest.

Hawks fans and players gave the man a standing ovation as he was taken off the court Tuesday night. There is no immediate update on the fan’s condition. It’s feared to be an ACL injury. Those around the NBA hope this Atlanta Hawks fan can recover quickly and get back to his normal lifestyle.