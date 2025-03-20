WATCH: Cade Cunningham had a triple-double and the game-winner on Wednesday night

Cade Cunningham and the Pistons were on the road Wednesday to face the Heat. It was their fourth and final matchup of the season with Miami.

The Heat had an eight-game losing streak heading into Wednesday and they wanted to change that. However, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham hit a last-second three-pointer. Cunningham has a triple-double and the game-winner vs. the Heat.

Detroit beat Miami 116-113 on Wednesday thanks to a game-winner by Cade Cunningham

CADE CUNNINGHAM WITH THE LAST SECOND SHOT TO BEAT THE HEAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/uW9bJJrYci — ESPN (@espn) March 20, 2025



With the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Pistons selected Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State. The 23-year-old is the all-star talent the Pistons have been missing for several seasons. With 39 wins in 2024-25, Detroit is three wins away from their best record since 2018-19. For Cade Cunningham, it’s been a career-best season. His (25.6) points, (6.1) rebounds, (9.3) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. His points and assists are both new career highs.

Against the Heat, Cunningham recorded the 11th triple-double of his career. It was his ninth in 2024-25. The six-foot-six PG had 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists vs. Miami. Additionally, Cunningham knocked down the game0winning three with (0.6) seconds left. Detroit is 6-4 in their last 10 games and has won two straight. Cade Cunningham did a little bit of everything for the Pistons on Wednesday night.

If the 2024-25 season ended today, the Pistons would have a first-round matchup vs. the Knicks. ESPN studio analyst Udonis Haslem believes the Pistons could beat New York in the first round. It’s been a special season for the Pistons and they want to make a deep run in the postseason. How far can Cade Cunningham carry his team in the playoffs?